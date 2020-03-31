What soap is better? Regular or antibacterial?

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
by: Tracy Smith

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — When it comes to coronavirus many people are asking what soap is best to use, or what soap will stop coronavirus best? The truth might surprise you.

According to the FDA there is not enough science to show that over the counter antibacterial soaps are better at preventing illness than plain soap or water.

It’s simple, to date, the benefits of using antibacterial soap have not been proven.

“Following simple handwashing practices is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of many types of infection and illness at home, at school and elsewhere,” says Theresa M. Michele, MD, of the FDA’s Division of Nonprescription Drug Products. “We can’t advise this enough. It’s simple, and it works.”

For now, in the coronavirus fight don’t worry about what soap you are using, and practice good technique. Wash your hands frequently to try and minimize virus contact from surfaces.

