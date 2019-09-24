Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) — The picture in the video above may look like Earth, but NASA scientists say it’s actually Venus – the hottest planet in our solar system.
Researchers believe Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago.
They presented their study during a planetary science conference over the weekend.
It found that the planet may have had a stable climate that supported water.
But something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the planet.
They say Venus went from a stable climate to now reaching average temperatures of 462 degrees.
According to the researchers, it is still a mystery what could have happened but they say it took place more than 700 million years ago.