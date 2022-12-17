ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In week 9, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow.

As part of his plan to get back in the game, Allen had what are called Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections, which seemed to have good results. Despite the potential difficulties of his injury, Allen got back on the field.

Dr. Mike Maloney is one of many doctors at the University of Rochester Medical Center offering this therapy to patients. The Chief of Sports Medicine, Dr. Maloney explained how it works on soft-tissue injuries.

“The goal with these is again to harvest the patient’s cells whose job it is typically to help modulate healing, inflammation,” Dr. Maloney said. “There’s some studies that show they may help with cell regeneration in the context of tissue regenerating or healing. They also probably have a bit of an anti-inflammatory effect and a pain relieving quality.”

Maloney also said that because the patients own cells are used, the procedure causes very little reaction, meaning side effects are minimal.