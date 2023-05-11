ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester was awarded $1 million and was selected as a finalist for a major science competition for its laser research.

The National Science Foundation chose UR as a finalist in order to develop its proposal to supercharge laser tech research in the Rochester area. The university can also compete for up to $160 million in federal investment toward the research.

UR’s proposal is named “A Rochester Innovation Engine for Advancing the Science, Technology, and Engineering of Lasers and Laser Applications Research.” The project, according to the university, is to advance the technology of lasers for manufacturing, biomedical, and scientific uses.

The investment comes from the NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines Program, with investments going towards institutions that conduct research and development into economic or societal solutions. This investment, according to NSF, will transform Rochester as the nation’s hub for laser research and development.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a hand in creating the program through his CHIPS and Science Bill. Schumer says he pitched the program with Rochester and Upstate New York in mind.

“Now U of R has the opportunity to compete for up to $160 million to train our workforce for good-paying jobs and further advance critical research and development and entrepreneurship that will bring us to the next frontier of laser technology,” Schumer said. “This would revolutionize Rochester’s tech workforce, creating new programs from technical education at our community colleges for manufacturing careers to helping train the next generation of our nation’s top scientific minds, all while helping attract new employers and creating good-paying jobs.”

The university’s project will also create new opportunities for college-based technical education, establish laser facilities for startup companies, and define solutions for challenges in laser technology.

