See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

Science

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

IN SPACE – MAY 13: In this handout from NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is grappled to Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-125 by the shuttle’s Canadian-built remote manipulator system May 13, 2009 in Space. The space shuttle Atlantis’ mission is to overhaul the Hubble Space Telescope in order to extend its working life. (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is showing space lovers a picture the Hubble took on their birthday to mark the telescope’s 30th year in orbit.

All you must do is go online and enter the month and date, and the generator will reveal what it captured on your special day.

For example, entering March 25 turns up an interstellar bubble called N44F, which was captured in 2000.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been exploring the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To find out what it saw on your birthday, click here.

