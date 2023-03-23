ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just over a year on April 8, 2024, Rochester, and the surrounding area will be treated to one of the world’s greatest astronomical phenomena as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.

One of the groups leading the charge on organizing events, and education around the eclipse is the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

On Thursday, RMSC announced their new initiative, the RMSC Community Eclipse Ambassador Program.

The program hopes to use the building excitement of the eclipse to help infuse STEM learning into communities across Western New York by making sure that everyone can have safe access to viewing the eclipse.

Ambassadors from each partner organization will receive training on eclipses in general, basic astronomy, and how to safely view the eclipse through all of the stages.

“We were thrilled to see so many applications flooding in to support the Eclipse Ambassador Program,” said Daniel Schneiderman, Eclipse Partnerships Coordinator at the RMSC. “All of these organizations will have an incredible impact as we prepare our communities for next year.”

Each organization will receive in addition to their training, a $1,000 stipend for their participation. Along with a telescope with a solar viewing filter, educational materials, solar viewing glasses, and materials for activities.

A full list of participating organizations, along with more information on the upcoming eclipse can be found on the ROC 2024 Total Solar Eclipse website.