NASA to announce new discovery about the moon

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — NASA is expected to announce a new discovery about the moon on Monday.

The space agency plans to share findings from its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission during a press conference at 12 p.m. EDT.

SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory. Its nearly 9-foot telescope on a Boeing 747 aircraft flies high in the atmosphere to provide a clear view of objects in the solar system.

“Flying above 99% of the atmosphere’s obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light,” NASA said in its statement.

The announcement comes as NASA prepares to send the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024. It’s part of the agency’s 28 billion plan to send astronauts back to the lunar surface on a powerful new rocket.

