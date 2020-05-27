1  of  74
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
NASA chief “all in” for Tom Cruise to film on space station

Science

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Tom Cruise

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Tom Cruise poses for photos during a red carpet event for the movie “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China. Before the Wednesday, May 27, 2020 planned launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, said, “I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening up the International Space Station,” he told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is rolling out the International Space Station’s red carpet for Tom Cruise to make a movie in orbit.

The space agency’s administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said before Wednesday’s planned launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket that Elon Musk’s company is already getting customers eager to blast off.

Cruise is one of them.

Bridenstine said he’ll leaving it to Cruise and SpaceX to provide the mission details.

“I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening up the International Space Station,” he told The Associated Press.

Asked about Cruise filming on the space station, Musk told “CBS This Morning,” “Actually, I think that remains to be seen. We are supportive and I think NASA is supportive of anything that captures the imagination of the public.”

Bridenstine said the whole reason NASA created “this commercial marketplace” is so SpaceX, Boeing and other private companies can attract customers besides the U.S. government. That will drive down costs to American taxpayers, he said, and increase access to space for all types of people — celebrities included.

“I don’t admit this very often … but I was inspired to become a Navy pilot because when I was in elementary school, I watched the movie ‘Top Gun,'” the 44-year-old Bridenstine said.

Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film. A sequel is due out later this year.

”The question is, ‘Can Tom Cruise make a new movie that inspires the next generation Elon Musk.’ And if he can do that, then we’re all for it. NASA is all in,” Bridenstine said.

A message to Cruise’s representative was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

