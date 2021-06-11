Local astronomy groups discuss Thursday’s solar eclipse: ‘Eclipses are special’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The morning of Thursday, June 10th at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte started off like any other morning. All before the pier became bustling with astronomy lovers and groups who came together to see a partial solar eclipse.

The sun rose above the horizon at 5:30 A.M., the eclipse already taking place before reaching its peak with nearly 78% of the moon covering up the sun by 5:38 A.M.

Some of the groups there included the Western New York Astronomy group on Facebook, and the Astronomy Section of the Rochester Academy of Science (ASRAS), also referred to as the Astronomy Club at RIT. I had the pleasure of talking with both of these groups as we waited excitedly for the stunning show.

Bob Berch of ASRAS was just one of the many people who came out to see this event, who also brought along telescopes and camera filters for safe viewing. He stated, “Eclipses are special, you know? If they happened every week, they wouldn’t be such a big deal.”

The energy on the pier was a sort of excited type of calm as we took turns looking at the eclipse. Safe solar eclipse glasses were being handed out throughout the morning, and many of the groups were more than happy to provide fun and safe ways for the public to view the eclipse through their own telescopes and special binoculars. They made anyone there feel like a member of the their own.

The feeling of community as these groups came together with this shared excitement for astronomy was at an all time high, which made the whole experience even more worthwhile.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory