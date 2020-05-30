Launch watchers return for 2nd try with patience, umbrellas

Breaking News
Tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Launch watchers return for 2nd try with patience, umbrellas

Science

by: MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Space X, Falcon 9

A man sets up his camp along the Indian River Lagoon at sunrise Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Titusville, Fla. as he waits to watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9, with Dragon crew capsule on top of the rocket. Two astronauts are set to fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — After dodging downpours and a tornado only days earlier, Neil Wight was back at a public park Saturday hoping that rain again wouldn’t prevent two NASA astronauts from being launched into space.

The first launch attempt by SpaceX on Wednesday was scrubbed with just 17 minutes left on the countdown clock, and there was only a 50-50 chance of good weather on Saturday.

A machinist from Buffalo, Wight drove 20 hours from Buffalo in upstate New York earlier in the week. The launch was a way to bring people together in an era of pandemic and unrest in cities this week, he said.

“With everything that’s going on in this country right now, it’s important that we do things extraordinary in life,” Wight said. “We’ve been bombarded with doom and gloom for the last six, eight weeks, whatever it is, and this is awesome.”

Wednesday’s scrub disappointed thousands of spectators who had lined up in lawn chairs and under umbrellas and tents to view the first launch with astronauts from Florida in nine years, and the first one by a private company, SpaceX.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NASA had tried to discourage people from coming for the launch of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station and had drastically limited employees and visitors inside Kennedy Space Center.

After the scrub, Sarah Bryant, along with her sister, Jen Bryant, and four children between them, decided to rent a RV so they could drive from outside Houston to Florida for the launch. They were on the road for 20 hours, and dealt with a blown tire and a checkpoint at the Florida state line meant to ward off people with coronavirus, before arriving early Saturday.

Sarah Bryant’s 14-year-old son, Brooks, is obsessed with space, and had written out a checklist of all the steps in the launch process.

“We just decided to come and within 24 hours we were on the road,” said Jen Bryant.

As enthusiastic fans of SpaceX, Alexis Mesnjak and Dominque Gallery know watching a rocket launch can take some patience. After Wednesday’s launch was called off, they didn’t think twice about coming back on Saturday.

“We get another day of sitting outside and waiting and the excitement builds up,” Mesnjak said. Turning to her friend, she asked, “Are you going to be sad waiting around for another day for it to get off?”

“Absolutely not,” said Gallery, who was attending her first launch in person.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss