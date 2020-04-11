1  of  75
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

Science

by: EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 10, 2004 file photo shows the volcano, Anak Krakatau, seen from the coast of West Java, Indonesia. Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau in Lampung erupted on Friday night, April 10, 2020, Indonesia’s volcanology agency said the eruption is spewing the column of ash up to 500 meter high.(AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 meters (1,640 feet) into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

