China says experimental spaceship operating normally

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

China says experimental spaceship operating normally

Science
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China’s new large carrier rocket Long March 5B blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China’s Hainan Province. An experimental version of China’s latest-generation crewed shape ship is operating normally, the government says, despite an apparent malfunction aboard a cargo return capsule. The spaceship is “now working normally in orbit,” having unfolded and positioned its solar panels and established a relay communication link, the official China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said Thursday, May 7, 2020. The crewless mission was launched aboard China’s new heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March 5B. (Tu Haichao/Xinhua via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spaceship is working normally in orbit, with its solar panels in position and a communication link established, the government said Thursday.

The craft was launched aboard a new heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March 5B, from Hainan island Tuesday.

It’s on a experimental mission without any crew, but the capsule is reportedly an improvement on the Shenzhou capsule based on the former Soviet Union’s Soyuz model and can carry six astronauts instead of three.

The spacecraft is flying stably in a “highly elliptical orbit, with the power supply, measurements and control links normal,” the official China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

No information was released about what went wrong with a ”flexible and inflatable cargo return capsule” that was being tested as part of the mission. The China Manned Space Agency has said only that it operated abnormally during reentry on Wednesday and data is being analyzed.

The spacecraft plans to orbit Earth three times before reentering the atmosphere and landing at the Dongfeng site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, Ji Qiming, an assistant to the agency’s director, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

China is working on a permanent orbiting station after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely because of U.S. objections.

China launched an experimental space station previously and plans four crewed and four cargo missions to finish a permanent space station within about two years.

China’s burgeoning space program achieved a milestone by landing a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon last year and plans to send a lander and rover to Mars.

The program has developed rapidly, especially since its first crewed mission in 2003, and has sought cooperation with space agencies in Europe and elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss