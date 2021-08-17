Annoyed by the spike in mosquitos? You can blame Rochester’s wet July weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been annoyed by a spike in mosquitos buzzing around lately, you can blame our July weather.

“All the rain we had in July. If you remember back, May and June were really, really dry,” said Marci Muller, Horticulture Team Leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County,

All that extra precipitation made for ripe breeding grounds across the region.

“So, any shallow standing water — that’s where they lay their eggs, and the eggs hatch out,” Muller said.

In about two weeks, you’ve got adult mosquitos taking flight, and looking for a bite.

“That’s one of the primary things we focus on with our customers is how do we prevent mosquitos?” says Dale Larnder of Exodus Exterminating.

Larnder says there has indeed been a spike in mosquitos. They “treat” mosquitos on properties across the region, targeting adults.

“And it’s on the customer to make sure that the conditions on their property are reduced,” Larnder said.

That includes eliminating standing water in places like birdbaths, boat covers, still pools, tire marks, and gutters.

And Exodus Extermination reminds us all if you get bit, that’s a female mosquito getting blood protein from you to help lay eggs. Male mosquitos don’t bite.

Muller says beyond mosquitos just being a nuisance, they spread disease.

“The one that’s of concern around here is the West Nile Virus,” Muller said.

West Nile can be deadly, but she says cases are few. Muller says with this uptick in mosquitos, don’t use it as an excuse to not enjoy the outdoors — just be smart about it.

“Make sure you use a heavy repellent or you wear long sleeves and long pants and that sort of thing,” she said