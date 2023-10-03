ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As student loan payments start back up this month, borrowers are being warned of scammers looking to take advantage of any confusion.

The New York State Department of Consumer Protection is telling borrowers to only use trusted government websites and to reject any unsolicited offers for student debt relief or assistance.

The Dept. of Consumer Protection shares that scammers aim to contact borrowers with the promise to cancel or reduce a loan for a fee. They also may make a false claim or contact a borrower that they have an unfinished application.

Borrowers are told to stay up to date with the latest information on student loans on the US Department of Education’s website. Those who have encountered a scam may report it to the FTC or by submitting a complaint through Federal Student Aid’s website