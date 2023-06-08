Warrantless searches of electronic devices are allowed at international borders in some cases.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers are being warned of a possible scam involving phone charging kiosks.

According to the NYS Division of Consumer Protection, the kiosks, which are usually found in public spaces like hotels and airports, are being used by thieves to steal data from people’s phones.

Officials say that scammers are placing skimming devices inside the USB ports of these kiosks, which then steal the data from a phone while it’s charging.

If you are out traveling or are in a public space and need to charge your phone, the Division of Consumer Protection advises New Yorkers to bring their own charging cables, portable chargers, or use a wall socket.

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to use a kiosk, check for a prompt that pops up on your phone that asks you to “share data,” “trust this computer,” and “charge only” — always choose “charge only.” Powering off your phone will help as well

New Yorkers can also look into getting a device called a “data blocker” that is rigged to your charger. This would prevent data from being taken off of your phone.