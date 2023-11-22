ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local representatives are raising awareness about the danger of scams, especially around the holidays.

Congressman Morelle stopped in Rochester to remind people that, amidst all the hustle during the holidays, they should take steps to protect themselves against theft.

The main point he gave — don’t trust anyone trying to convince you to “act quickly” and double-check the full sender address for misspellings or substituted letters or numbers. There are more things to look out for as well.

“If somebody calls you and asks for your personal information and you did not initiate the call, do not give your social security number, your bank account, any information,” said Morelle.

Amazon also issued a warning to customers about scammers trying to access Prime accounts through fake emails and text messages.

If you believe you received a scam message, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission by going to their website.