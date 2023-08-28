A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local attorney is warning residents about a housing scam using his name in the scheme.

Ted Barraco is an attorney from Pittsford. In a statement, he says that he received calls from college students and parents regarding the validity of some apartment rentals in the northeastern area of the state.

Barraco alleges that the advertisers advertising these homes have used his name — explaining that they have listed him as their attorney without his knowledge.

Barraco says that some people were already scammed out of thousands of dollars, adding that these have happened mostly in SUNY campus towns. He warns anyone seeing a rental offer or a lease with his name on it is a scam.

You can read the full statement from Ted Barraco above.