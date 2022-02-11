ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Tis the season for love, with Valentine’s day right around the corner. This is also a time for online scammers to target singles, taking the fun out of dating. The Better Bussiness Bureau is warning people who use online dating apps ‘swiping right’ to be careful.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said there are a lot of imposters out there– people pretending to be someone else. Imposters do things like use fake photos to dupe someone into a relationship, and many times, the end game is to get their hands on other people’s money or to receive gifts.

These scams she said, can take a long time to form a deep attachment. The con will build up an emotional bond with a victim, then rip them off in all kinds of ways.

“This scam can take months. For a scammer to gain the person’s trust, for the person to fall in love with them, then they start asking for money. They have an emergency, they need a car repair, they overseas then need to get back to the states, and what we’ve seen in the past is they do send that money, then the scammer disappears,” she says.

McGovern says it’s so important to investigate any matches as thoroughly as you can before you give out any personal information. These are very common types of scams, and they are very under-reported because many times victims are ashamed or embarrassed.

“You’re emotionally attached to this person at the other end of a keyboard that you really don’t know,” she says.

McGovern though is asking those who fall for these scams to report it to the BBB; the more information that’s collected the more it can help. McGovern also said this isn’t just dating sites; it’s also regular social media sites, like Facebook and the others.

“One of the most interesting is the person is too good looking, too perfect. Do the photos look like they’re real? Do they look like they might have been hijacked? Are they stock photos? So you really want to wonder, is this person too good to be true? If the person you met wants to take your correspondence OFF the site you met on…so if they want to take you off the dating site and on to another like ‘Signal’ or ‘What’s App’ or the other messaging apps, or through email…. that’s a red flag as well,” says McGovern.

McGovern says a good movie to watch is called ‘The Tinder Swindler’— it’s a story that outlines this exact scenario.