IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she said she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home.

“I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house, by the way, is not for sale and is not listed.

Then, this ‘company’ showed up at her home saying, “‘I’m here for our appointment’, and I was very confused, and I asked ‘what appointment is that?’, and she told me she was here to do a walk-through of my house,” said Attrill. Further, the photos of her home ‘listing’ were just pictures taken from Google Street View.

Concerned, she called the numbers back, but it just went to a voicemail somewhere in the Northeastern US. She feels whoever is doing this is preying upon the vulnerable, hoping to turn a quick profit and make off with the cash.

“I think they’re doing these cold calls in order to push people into decisions they wouldn’t normally make,” she said.

The people told Attrill their company name was ‘JCM’ out of Tampa, Florida. PMI JCM Realty Group in Tampa said don’t confuse them with all of this, it’s not their company. Roland Charles with PMI JCM said it’s a scam, something not uncommon in the industry.

“A legitimate real estate company will never come to your house without first having a discussion with you, usually when you’re reaching out to them letting them know your property is for sale,” said Charles.

Charles said he’s only licensed to do business in Florida and would certainly not send people to Rochester.

“There are plenty of homes in Florida. We don’t need to go up to New York,” he said laughing, adding it’s usually New Yorkers coming to buy property in Florida.

Roland Charles with PMI JCM Property Management in Tampa, FL

If suspicious people show up at your door, Charles said to verify. “See their name tags. If you have to, ask for their driver’s license number, ask for their email and phone numbers,” he said.

Also, don’t sign anything. Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird said these door-to-door scams usually target vulnerable folks. “Elderly people, (or) single-parent families,” he said.

Laird added that if you didn’t reach out to a realtor to sell your home, it’s a hoax. “If you’re not sure, if it seems too good to be true, it’s a scam,” he said, adding, if there are any concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to the police.

If you’re the one doing this scam, Laird said this is a felony and can be punished with fines or jail time, so be warned.