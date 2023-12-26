ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A law signed last week aims to protect customers in New York from skimming.

Skimming is a type of scam where the culprit installs a device somewhere where you would normally swipe your card, such as a card reader at a checkout line. The device would then take your card data and PIN number, allowing the culprit to steal from your account.

This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will require stores that accept electronic benefit transfer cards to make customers aware of skimming. This comes after thousands of EBT cardholders were alerted that their benefits were stolen due to skimming.

“From baby formula to fresh food, New Yorkers use their EBT cards to cover the cost of essential products to ensure their families are fed and healthy,” Hochul said. “We are taking action to protect New Yorkers from scammers who steal money out of their pockets by making sure customers are aware of skimming and ensuring they know how to protect themselves from falling victim.”

Any New Yorker who had benefits stolen off of their EBT cards is asked to call (888)-328-6399 or by clicking here.