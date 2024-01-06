Boys Basketball

Victor 68, Irondequoit 64

The Blue Devils rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to grab the impressive road victory. Victor won the Class AA state championship last season while Irondequoit was the Class A state runners-up.

The Eagles started fast, leading 20-9 after the first quarter. Irondequoit held a 32-23 lead into halftime.

However, Tyler Roberts’ Victor squad woke up in the second half. The Blue Devils scored 22 points in the third quarter as they trailed 47-45 into the final frame.

Victor began the 4th quarter on a 10-0 run and never relinquished the lead. Garrett Clar led all scorers with 25 points while Nick Leonard and Owen Dake pitched in 13 and 12 points respectively.

Isaiah Ballard led the way for Irondequoit with 17 points. Joining him in double figures was Quinn VanKerkhove with 14 points.

Victor (5-2) will be back in action on Wednesday, January 10th at home against Hilton. Irondequoit (5-4) will look to get back on track on the road at Mendon the same evening.

Hilton 94, Brighton 91 (3 OT)

John Bianchi hit a pair of clutch three-pointers to power the Cadets to a thrilling triple-overtime victory.

In double-overtime, down by three, Bianchi hit a triple with 20 seconds left to force an extra session. He was the hero once again in triple-overtime, as he hit the game-winning three with three seconds left with both teams tied at 91.

Hilton used a swarming defensive effort in the fourth quarter to even have a chance. Trailing 64-54 entering the final frame, they held the Bruins to just one field goal, winning the quarter 14-4 to force overtime at 68-68.

In the first overtime, Lah’Don Dillon came up clutch for the Bruins. Trailing four with 30 seconds left, Dillon hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give his team a two-point lead. However, with time ticking down in the game, Brady Gerig hit a pull-up jumper with just a few seconds left to force a second overtime.

Brighton scored only on free throws in the second overtime before Bianchi forced a third overtime where he was again the hero.

Hilton’s Ben Sneddon led all scorers with 37 points, with 15 coming in the second quarter. Bianchi finished with 18 points while Gerig had 16. Jack Smith had 11 points and Andrew Lenhard tallied 10 to join his teammates in double-figures.

Reggie Smith Jr. led the way for the Bruins, posting 23 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists. Dillon had 18 points, Grady Hopkin netted 13, and Aksel Stenat had 10.

Hilton (7-2) will travel to Victor on Wednesday, January 10th while Brighton (5-5) will host Gates Chili on Friday, January 12th.

Penfield 58, Schroeder 53

The Patriots used a fourth-quarter surge to win their fifth straight game on Friday night.

Trailing 41-40 with six minutes left in the game, Patrick Emling converted a three-point play to give the Patriots a two-point lead.

Penfield built their lead to five with just under four minutes to play until Anthony DeRosa hit a triple to make it just a two-point game.

However, Penfield netted the next two buckets as Trevor Hofer made a layup, and Christian Zarzycki hit a clutch three-pointer to give the Patriots a 53-46 lead.

The Warriors fought hard and eventually made it a one-possession game, but they could not close the gap down the stretch.

Zarzycki and Emling led all scorers, tallying 17 points each. Hofer added 12 points for the Patriots.

Jack Kelly led the Warriors with 16 points while Anthony DeRosa and Aydin Stephens each had 12.

Penfield (8-2) will try and extend their winning streak when they travel to Hilton on Friday, January 12th while Schroeder (6-3) will try and get back on track when they host Gates Chili on Monday, January 8th.

Le Roy 55, Rochester Prep 52

Merritt Holly tied a school record that was set in 1963 with 47 points as he helped Le Roy get the come-from-behind victory over Rochester Prep.

Holly scored the final eight points of the game and shot an efficient 18-for-23 from the field. The senior also added 18 rebounds.

Jean Agosto scored four points to go along with six rebounds for Le Roy.

Le Roy (7-2) will look to extend their four-game winning streak at home against Geneseo on Wednesday, January 10th. Rochester Prep (2-6) will look to bounce back versus Dansville on Monday, January 8th.

Edison Tech 83, Wilson 70

Davijon Lipscomb stuffed the stat sheet with 44 points, eight rebounds to go along with four steals to help the Inventors get back in the win column.

The senior scored 33 points in the second half to help Edison secure the comeback win. Also for the Edison Tech, Shamier Hooks posted a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds.

For Wilson, Michael Mitchell led the way with 20 points while Da-Siah White pitched in 18 points. Ibrahim Hakizimana added 12 points.

It will be a quick turnaround for Edison Tech (5-3) as they will hit the road on Saturday, January 6th to face Utica Academy of Science. Wilson (2-9) will travel to East on Wednesday, January 10th.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 53, Hilton 45

The Patriots closed the game out on a 17-4 to snap a two-game losing skid to earn an impressive victory against the second-ranked team in the state.

It was a close game throughout the contest. However, a few three-pointers late in the action from Angelena Lipani and Cassidy Cone helped spark a run to give Penfield the much-needed victory.

Cone led Penfield with 17 points while Emma Alexander added 12 points.

Ella Clark paced the Cadets with 13 points with Maddison Murphy tallying 12 and Mallory Hiese netting 11.

Penfield (3-5) will be back in action on Saturday, January 6th to defend their home court against Gates Chili. Hilton (6-2) will face a stiff test at home versus fellow Class AA foe, Victor, on Tuesday, January 9th.

Schroeder 48, Fairport 26

Over two tough losses over the holiday break, the Warriors got their mojo back with a convincing win over Fairport.

The Schroeder defense was suffocating from start to finish as they did not allow Fairport to score double digits in any single quarter.

Junior Schroeder guard Bria Watkins had a game-high 19 points while her teammate, Addison Morgan chipped in nine points. Jada Crocker led Fairport with nine points.

Schroeder (6-2) will travel to Canandaigua on Saturday, January 6th in a Class AA matchup. Fairport (3-6) will host Brighton on Tuesday, January 9th.

Mendon 73, Irondequoit 36

Gabby Esposito had a career-high 28 points as the Vikings cruised past the Eagles.

Mendon led 21-12 after the first quarter, then held Irondequoit to just three points in the second quarter. The Vikings built a 42-15 halftime lead that they would never relinquish.

Mendon (7-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima on Tuesday, January 9th.

Irondequoit (2-8) will try and snap their two-game losing streak when they host Sutherland on the same evening.

Sutherland 55, Brockport 45

The Knights pulled away in the second half to grab their third straight win.

Sutherland held a two-point lead at halftime before extending it to six heading into the fourth quarter. The Knights went on a 13-5 run midway through the final frame to jump out even further and they never looked back.

Sutherland (7-1) will look to extend their winning at Irondequoit on Tuesday, January 9th. Brockport (2-8) will head back to face Churchville-Chili the same night.

Thomas 35, Brighton 27

The Titans defended their home court, taking down the Bruins in a low-scoring affair.

Thomas was stifling defensively, holding Brighton to just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Titans led 18-10 at the half and never looked back.

Olivia Boomelje paced the Thomas with ten points while Kristina Baller netted nine.

Sadie Scott had a game-high 17 points to lead the Bruins.

Thomas (4-5) will host Penfield on Tuesday, January 9th while Brighton (2-6) will travel to Fairport on the same evening.