Boys Basketball

Victor 55, Aquinas 51

The Blue Devils delivered a statement with a victory over Aquinas to remain unbeaten.

Points came at a premium in the first quarter as the Li’l Irish held an 8-5 lead after eight minutes of play. Aquinas stayed out in front into halftime with a 19-18 lead.

The pace began to pick up in the third quarter as Aquinas led 39-38 heading into the final frame. Both teams exchanged the lead in the fourth quarter, but with 2:04 left in the game, Garrett Clar put Victor on top 51-49 and the Blue Devils never trailed again from that point forward.

Clar led all scorers with 24 points including 17 in the second half. Junior guard Cam Ryan finished with 11 points and AJ Queri had two three-pointers. Mykel White paced the Li’l Irish with 16 points while junior forward Chris Leysath had 12 second-half points.

Victor (13-0) will look to stay undefeated at Thomas on Wednesday, February 1st. Aquinas (9-4) will look to turn things around on the road at Monroe on Monday, January 28th.

Irondequoit 58, Eastridge 46

In their first matchup since their Class A1 2020 sectional final, the Eagles got revenge for the 2019-20 squad as they took down their cross-town rivals by twelve points.

Irondequoit led 12-7 after the first quarter, then started the second on an 8-0 run, which eventually led to a 33-19 halftime lead.

Eastridge got it close in the third quarter, starting the frame on an 11-4 run to make the score 37-30. But the Eagles would not be denied, as they used a 13-5 run to go into the fourth up 50-35, cruising to victory from there.

Irondequoit (14-1) has won five straight games and will travel to Batavia on Wednesday, February 1st. Eastridge (5-9) will host Mendon on the same evening.

Sutherland 71, Brighton 63

The Knights moved to 6-1 at home after taking down a feisty, Brighton squad Friday night.

The Bruins came off the gates fast as they held a 15-6 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter. From there, Sutherland reversed course and went on a 31-10 run the rest of the half to take a 12-point lead into halftime.

Sam Pisanelli led the way for the Knights with 16 points while Everett Wilcox was right behind him with 15 points and six assists. Max Michalski finished with 12 points and 8 boards, Chandler Reynolds pitched in 12 points and junior guard Luke Fliss had nine points.

Sutherland (11-4) will face a stiff test at home against Athena on Wednesday, February 1st. Brighton (9-5) will look to get back in the win column at Gates-Chili the same evening.

Thomas 51, Mendon 36

Jackson Mulcahy had a game-high 20 points as the Titans pulled away from the Vikings in the second half.

Thomas led 23-20 at halftime and pushed their lead to 33-28 with 1:40 left in the third quarter. The Titans finished the third out strong, scoring the final six points to lead 39-28 heading to the fourth. The Titans were able to ease into a win from there.

Thomas (10-5) picked up its fourth win its last five games. They will host Victor on Wednesday, February 1st. Ryan Deuel led the Vikings (9-7) with 12 points. They will travel to Eastridge on the same night.

Red Jacket 39, Harley Allendale Columbia 26

Red Jacket grinded out a low-scoring game to get their eighth win in their last nine outings. The two teams met on January 14th with Red Jacket coming out on top 53-51.

Sophomore big man Truman Hill recorded a double-double with ten points and 13 rebounds to lead the way. James Sibeto pitched in eight points and seven boards while Evan Lang added six points and eight rebounds.

Red Jacket (11-4) will head back home on Tuesday, January 31st to take on South Seneca while Harley-Allendale-Columbia will travel out to Perry on Monday, January 30th.

Wilson 61, Spencerport 58

DaSiah White had 14 of his team-high 25 points to lead the Wildcats to a comeback victory over Spencerport.

The Rangers led 28-22 at the half and were up 40-37 heading into the fourth. However, White took over in the fourth. He had a pair of triples in his 14-point outburst in the quarter, leading Wilson to victory.

Jalen Hardeman and Lemar Rhone also hit double digits for the Wildcats, each tallying eleven points.

Bryon Streb did all that he could for the Rangers, dominating the paint and netting a game-high 35 points.

Wilson (4-9) will have a tough test against East at home on Tuesday, January 31st. Spencerport (6-10) will look to get back in the win column as they host Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday, February 1st.

Vertus 81, Early College 46

It was a balanced attack for the Warriors with four players in double-digits as Vertus beat Early College for the second time this season.

Sophomore forward Reginald Pough was the high-man for Vertus with 13 points while Jayden Ridley-Smith and Talhah Ali each scored 12 points. Freshman forward Terrance Clark added 10 points including two triples.

For Early College, Quentin Majors-Brown led the way for the Cobras with 17 points while Josh Jefferson pitched in 11 points.

Vertus (10-6) grabbed their third straight win and will take on Rochester Prep on Monday, February 6th. Early College will look to turn things around against World of Inquiry on Tuesday, January 31st.

Franklin 77, Edison Tech 61

Clarence Thompson led the way for the Bulldogs, netting 29 points to power his team to their third straight win.

His twin brother Terrence recorded an unorthodox triple-double, with 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Shawn Goins also filled up the box score, with 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Franklin (9-5) will hit the road to take on McQuaid on Wednesday, February 1st. Edison Tech (7-9) will try and snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday, January 20th at home against UPrep.

Girls Basketball

Mendon 48, Gates Chili 36

The Vikings got back on track with a wire-to-wire win over the Spartans.

Mendon led 15-6 after the first quarter behind five points from Dani Mooney. The Vikings kept their foot on the gas as they extended the lead to 27-12 into the break.

Dani Mooney, Gabriella Esposito, and Kate Crowley each finished with nine points on the night for the Vikings. Paige Glantz chipped in eight points.

Spartans forward Mysha Moses had a game-high 18 points while her teammate India Williams scored seven points.

Next up for Mendon (10-6) is a home-and-home with Honeoye Falls-Lima. The first matchup will take place at the Cougars on Saturday, January 28th then the Vikings will return home on Tuesday, January 31st. Gates-Chili (8-6) will take on Athena/Odyssey at home the same night.

Northstar 57, EMHCS 40

The Knights secured their second consecutive win as they defended homecourt over the Hornets.

Northstar Christian (9-4) will hit the road to take on Rochester Prep on Monday, January 30th. Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School will take some time off before traveling to Lima on Thursday, February 9th.