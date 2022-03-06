Girls Basketball

Class AA Championship- (1) Bishop Kearney 58, (2) Fairport 52

Class A Championship- (1) Mendon 58, (3) Schroeder 39

Class C1 Championship- (1) East Rochester 61, (7) Alexander 37

Class C2 Championship- (1) Pavilion 46, (6) Gananda 42

Class C3 Championship- (2) York 42, (1) Dundee/Bradford 35

Boys Basketball

Class AA Championship- (2) Aquinas 77, (8) Rush-Henrietta 43

Aquinas dominated from start to finish as the Li’l Irish ended Rush-Henrietta’s Cinderella run with a convincing victory.

AQ led 16-10 after the first quarter and their lead ballooned in the second quarter as they doubled-up Rush-Henrietta 38-19 at the half.

While the Royal Comets have been known for their runs, comebacks, and late-game heroics, they had no such luck as Aquinas build their lead up to 51-28 heading into the final quarter.

Aquinas senior Owen Acciari was a team manager before this season.



This year, he got a varsity spot on the basketball roster.



Tonight in AQ's sectional final win, this three by Acciari was the highlight of the night. Crowd went bananas.



Great moment. @AQAlumni pic.twitter.com/2MsfCpZFcn — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 6, 2022 Former team Li’l Irish team manager Owen Acciari stole the show in the fourth quarter as the senior drained a three-pointer to the delight of the packed crowd at Gates Chili high school.

AQ’s win was their first sectional title since 2016.

Class A1 Championship- (1) Mendon 63, (3) Schroeder 49

A 13-0 run to end the third quarter powered the Vikings to their second straight sectional title.

Trailing 33-32, Caleb Lewis took over and scored eleven points of Mendon’s thirteen during the run. He finished with a game-high 23 points.

Jackson Green scored 16 points and was named Tournament MVP. Lewis and Kidder Lindley, who scored seven points in the championship game, joined Green on the All-Tournament team.

Ben Carey scored 19 points for Schroeder while Gio Schillaci had 16.

Mendon will take on East in the Class A qualifier game on Wednesday, March 9th.

Class A2 Championship- (2) East 59, (5) Sutherland 54

The Eagles won their third straight sectional title as they outlasted the Knights early Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 54 with just over a minute left in the game, 8th grader Zion Parsons scored the game-winning bucket to give East another title.

Damani Barley led the Eagles with 19 points and was named Tournament MVP.

“When you’re in sectionals, it’s a different ballgame,” said Barley. “The teams that you would probably play in the regular season come out even better and harder because it’s passion, it’s really passion and heart when it comes to sectionals. Last year we won sectionals at East, but it was over. This year, we’ve got a chance to do something amazing. We’re going to try to get it, I’m going to try to get to states.”

Kai McCullough had 14 points and Parsons also had 14 for East.

Max Michalski had a team-high 18 points for the Knights while Tyler Mullin scored 15.

East will take on Mendon in the Class A qualifier game on Wednesday, March 9th.

Class B1 Championship- (2) Newark 40, (4) Palmyra-Macedon 37

After Newark led 28-22 heading into the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders stormed back to lead 37-35 with less than two minutes left in the game.

That’s when the Reds went up top Isaiah Camp and he scored a layup off an alley-oop and got fouled. His three-point play was the decisive play of the game as Newark won their first sectional title since 2016.

Newark will take on the B2 champs from Wellsville on Wednesday, March 9th for the right to go to the state tournament.