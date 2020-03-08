Roundball Roundup- Sectional Championship Saturday: March 7, 2020

Boys Basketball

Class A1- (3) Eastridge 52, (1) Irondequoit 43

Class AA- (2) UPrep 81, (4) McQuaid 76

UPrep and McQuaid met in the Class AA championship game for the third-straight year, but this time it was the Griffins coming out on top 81-76. McQuaid was looking to become the first-ever team to win three-straight championships in Section V’s largest section. Melvin Council Jr. was named tournament MVP as he scored 28 points in the championship game and Na’Zea Fowlks added 26.

Class A2- (1) East 69, (7) NE Douglass 60

East took home their first sectional title since 2014 as they defeated NE Douglass 69-60. Zecharia Harris-Scott did it all for the Eagles, scoring 34 points and earning the tournament’s MVP award.

Class B1- (1) Geneva 60, (3) Waterloo 55

Waterloo gave top-seeded Geneva a scare late, but the Panthers secured the B1 title with a 60-55 win.

Class B2- (1) Avon 63, (7) Wayland-Cohocton 46

Top-seeded Avon controlled the B2 championship game from start to finish as they topped Wayland-Cohocton 63-46 for their first sectional title since 2009.

Girls Basketball

Class B1- (2) Dansville 64, (4) Pal-Mac 52

The Dansville girls basketball team won their first-ever sectional title last year and this year they made it two as the Mustangs used a big third quarter from Arayan Young to top Pal-mac 64-52.

Class B2- (1) Penn Yan 55, (2) Avon 39

Penn Yan and Avon were tied at 22 late in the second quarter, but it was all Mustangs from that point on as they won the B2 championship 55-39.

Class C2- (2) Keshequa 49, (1) Lyons 36

Keshequa made 17 free throws in the final quarter to secure the C2 title on Saturday night with a 13-point win over Lyons.

Class C1- (1) Pembroke 52, (11) Letchworth 37

Letchworth’s Cinderella run came to a close as the once-beaten Pembroke Dragons pulled away in the second half to win 52-37.