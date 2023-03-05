Boys Basketball

Class AA: (1) Victor 66, (6) Fairport 54

The Blue Devils survived a second-half scare from their rivals as they went on to collect their first sectional title since 1978. It was Victor’s second trip to the title game in the last three years as they came up short to Gates-Chili in 2021.

Victor was clicking on all cylinders in the first half as they held a 29-9 lead late in the second quarter. However, the Red Raiders stayed persistent throughout the second half as they dwindled the deficit to as little as seven points in the fourth quarter. A few timely three-pointers from Brennan Hopkins and Ryan Dodge was enough to keep Fairport at bay and secure the brick for Victor.

Nick Leonard of the Blue Devils was named the tournament MVP for Class AA.

Victor (21-2) will face Niagara Falls out of Section VI next Saturday in the Far West Regionals. Fairport had their Cinderella playoff run come to an end as they finished with a 14-10 record.

Class A1: (2) Irondequoit 76, (1) Athena 59

In what’s been dubbed “The Last Dance” for Irondequoit head coach Chris Cardon, the Eagles kept his legendary run alive with a sectional championship. It’s the first title for Irondequoit since winning back-to-back bricks over the Trojans in 2017 and 2018. Cardon will be retiring this season after 37 years at the helm.

The Eagles thrived in transition in the first half with 45 points in the opening sixteen minutes of play. Quinn Vankerkhove led the charge scoring 14 of his 23 points in the first half.

Xavier Gissendanner joined Vankerkhove with 23 points as well. Ryan Heath and Isaiah Pollard also had double figures with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Irondequoit (19-4) will take on Sutherland in the Class A crossover for the right to advance to the Far West Regionals. The Eagles swept the regular season series over the Knights 2-0. Athena had their run come to an end with a 19-4 record this season.

Class A2: (4) Sutherland 53, (2) East 46

The Eagles sectional title reign came to an end on Saturday night as the Knights three-point shooting down the stretch sealed the A2 crown for Sutherland. With the win, it’s the third sectional title for the Knights in the last eight seasons.

Sutherland guard Sam Pisanelli had a game-high 17 points while his teammate Max Michalski finished with 12 points. For East, Micah Johnson-Breedlove led the way with 14 points. Zion Parson joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Sutherland (16-7) will take on Irondequoit in the Class A crossover game with the winner taking on Section VI’s representative in the Far West Regionals. East concluded their season with a 18-4 record

Class B1: (2) Newark 60, (1) Batavia 55

The Reds defended their throne atop Class B1 in a back-and-forth thriller with Batavia.

Newark jumped out to a fast start as they held a 15-8 lead after eight minutes of play. However, the Blue Devils stormed back in the second outscoring the Reds by eleven points to make it a one-point game at the break.

Neither team could separate from one another in the second half until senior captain Brayden Steve knocked down a step-back three-pointer from the right corner with 1:06 to play to give the Reds the lead. Newark never trailed from that point forward.

Steve led the way for the Reds with 18 points including three triples. Fellow Red Raeshawn Howard was a force down low with 15 points while Kellen Foster pitched in 12 points. Jaypar Allen finished in double figures as well with 10 points.

Newark (19-4) will face Wellsville in the Class B crossover game. Batavia finished their season with a 18-5 record.

Class B2: (4) Wellsville 52, (3) Le Roy 43

A big second-quarter push from the Lions helped them secure their straight sectional title. It’s the sixth sectional championship for Wellsville in program history.

Midway through the second frame, Le Roy star forward Merritt Holly, Jr., collected his third foul of the game and was forced to sit the rest of the first half. From there, the Lions made a run to take a 24-20 lead at the break.

Wellsville added more cushion in the third quarter as they extended the lead to nine into the final frame. Cody Costello controlled the game for the Lions in the fourth quarter with his ball handling to go along with eight points in the last eight minutes of action.

Costello paced the Lions with 17 points. JJ Howard did his part with 14 points while Logan Dunbar finished with nine points.

Holly, Jr., led all scorers with 21 points while his teammate Andrew Pocock chipped in six points.

Wellsville (14-9) will move onto the Class B crossover game where they will take on Newark. Le Roy ended the year with a 13-10 record.

Class D1: (1) Avoca/Prattsburgh 93, (3) Batavia-Notre Dame 67

The Titans continued their defense of last year’s state championship with a convincing win over the Fighting Irish. A/P has now won three sectional titles in a row.

A/P came out of halftime on fire scoring 33 points in the third quarter to take a 71-50 lead into the final frame.

For the Titans, Haden Abbott led all scorers with 28 points including 22 in the second half. Evan Campbell pitched in 19 points, Jamel Crowder had 18 while Macoy Putnam scored 16 points from his guard position.

Avoca-Prattsburgh (21-2) moves onto the Class D crossover game where they will take on Mount Morris. Batavia-Notre Dame ends their season at 16-7.

Class D2: (2) Mount Morris 70, (1) Jasper-Troupsburg 56

The second-half transition attack from the Blue Devils turned the Class D2 title game around to help take down the top-seeded Wildcats.

Mount Morris trailed 35-34 at halftime. But in the third quarter, the Blue Devils flipped a switch as they outscored Jasper-Troupsburg 24-13 in the frame.

Ben Bacon led a balanced attack for Mount Morris with 15 points. Mason Santini was right behind him with 14 points while Payton Bownds had 12.

Cash Bouton had a spectacular game for the Wildcats with 26 points including two triples in the fourth quarter to shrink the deficit to four points. Cayden Lawson and Landon Zver each had eight points.

Mount Morris (17-6) will take on Avoca-Prattsburgh in the Class D crossover game for the right to advance to the Far West Regionals. Jasper-Troupsburg had their season come to an end with a 19-4 record.

Girls Basketball

Class AA: (1) Schroeder 58, (3) Penfield 46

The Warriors completed their perfect run through Section V, earning their first sectional title since 1976.

Schroeder got out to a hot start, leading 31-12 with 3:15 left in the second quarter. However, the Patriots fought back, going on a 13-2 run to get within eight early in the third quarter.

But the Warriors would not be denied, as they closed the third on an 11-3 run, leading 44-28 after the quarter. They never looked back, winning their first championship in 47 years.

Addison Morgan led the way for the Warriors with 18 points, 15 coming via three-pointers, while Mariah Watkins scored 15.

Emily Fordham paced the Patriots with 15 points with Jackie Funk tallying 11.

Schroeder (22-1) concludes the season with a perfect 19-0 record against Section V foes. They will play either Jamestown or Lancaster in the Far West Regionals on Saturday, March 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Buffalo State University.

Penfield’s season ends with a 20-3 record, all three losses coming to Schroeder.

Class A: (2) Canandaigua 55, (1) Sutherland 46

Mya Herman’s 24 points led the Braves to the school’s first sectional title since 2009.

Tied 27-27 late in the third quarter, the Braves ended the frame with a five-point swing as Julia Geitner hit a three-pointer followed by a tough jumper by Herman at the buzzer.

Canandaigua held the lead for the rest of the game, with Herman scoring eight in the fourth quarter.

Geitner was the only other Brave in double figures with 14 points, while Kyleigh Chapman scored nine.

Ellie Bergin finished with 19 points for Sutherland, with Cecilia Peinado Calvo netting 14.

Canandaigua (19-5) will play either Hamburg or Sweet Home in the Far West Regionals. Canandaigua has already faced Hamburg this season, winning 57-47. The Far West Regional matchup will be at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th at Buffalo State University.

Sutherland season ends with a 19-4 record.

Class B1: (1) Waterloo 65, (3) Palmyra-Macedon 47

After splitting the regular season series, the B1 title game was as close as expected early on.

Pal-Mac was up 26-25 at the half and led 32-28 early in the third. Then, the two-time defending champs from Waterloo took over.

The Tigers exploded to the tune of a 25-0 run, taking the lead and putting the game away in one quick swoop. Morgan Caraballo led the charge, scoring 11 points in the third quarter. She had a game-high 22 points and was named tournament MVP.

Jazzmyn Lewis scored 17 points for the Tigers while Natalie DiSanto netted ten, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter. Addison Bree hit a trio of three-pointers for nine points, while Maci Muller had five. Logan Amidon closed out the book for the Tigers with two points.

For Pal-Mac (19-4), Taryn Goodness and Georgia Wirth both had ten points, Molly Seither and Erika Mitchell each had nine, while Marianna Hodgins scored seven.

Waterloo (22-1) will advance to the Class B crossover game where they will take on Hornell, as they look to get back to the state tournament after finishing as runner-up last season. That game will be played on Tuesday, March 7th.

Class B2: (3) Hornell 54, (1) Dansville 47

A second-half surge powered the Red Raiders to their first-ever sectional title.

After a low-scoring first quarter, Hornell turned an 8-4 first-quarter lead into a 25-23 halftime margin. Eighth-grader Reagan Evingham hit a pair of three-pointers in the quarter for the Red Raiders.

Hornell started the third quarter on a 13-2 run and led 42-34 at the end of the third quarter. Dansville cut the lead to just five points midway through the fourth, but that was as close as they’d get as the Red Raiders were able to close out the win.

Maddie Moore was named tournament MVP, she had a team-high 13 points for Hornell. Evinham and Payton Bentley each had ten points.

Chelsea Tyler had a game-high 16 points, nailing four three-pointers for Dansville (16-7). Freshman Taylor Hamsher added ten points.

Hornell (15-8) will take on Waterloo in the B2 crossover game on Tuesday, March 7th. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Class C1: (2) Oakfield-Alabama 49, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 45

A fourth-quarter surge powered the Hornets to victory against undefeated Canisteo-Greenwood.

Oakfield-Alabama trailed 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but only allowed three points in the first six-minute of the frame, taking a 41-38 lead on an Emma Wray three-pointer. The Hornets built their lead up to six in the final minute, but C-G stormed back to get within one at 46-45 with 15 seconds to play.

However, Alea Groff and Caitlin Ryan went a combined 3-for-4 from the line in the final seconds to close out the win.

The Hornets were led by a balanced scoring attack. Groff scored 14 points, Piper Hyde had twelve, Caitlin Ryan netted eleven, and Wray scored ten.

Lillian Mullen had a game-high 21 points for Canisteo-Greenwood (22-1). Brooke Burd also reached double figures with 15 points.

Oakfield-Alabama (20-3) will play Pavilion in the Class C crossover game on Tuesday, March 7th. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Class C2: (3) Pavilion 45, (4) Dundee/Bradford 36

Lauren Kingsley was named MVP of the Class C2 tournament as her 18 points led the Golden Gophers to their second-straight sectional title.

Pavilion was in front 24-15 at the half, but the BraveScots pulled within three points midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Golden Gophers ended the game on a 10-4 run to secure the win.

Kingsley had a game-high 18 points while Karlee Zinkievich had eleven points.

Kendall Parker paced Dundee/Bradford (21-3) with 17 points.

Pavilion (21-3) will face Oakfield-Alabama in the Class C crossover game on Tuesday, March 7th.

Class D1: (1) Keshequa 58, (3) Lyndonville 41

Ava Thayer, Libby Benner, and Braelyn Isaman combined for 49 points as the Indians won their first sectional title since 2020.

Thayer had 18 points, Benner tallied 17 points with 8 rebounds, and Isaman had added 14 points.

Keshequa (18-5) will take on Andover/Whitesville in the Class D crossover game on Tuesday, March 7th at Mount Morris High School. Lydonville’s closes their campaign with a 15-8 record.

Class D2: (1) Andover/Whitesville 58, (6) Elba 55

Andover/Whitesville won its second straight sectional championship, dashing the dreams of the Cinderella Lancers.

A/W led by just a single point with less than a minute to go, when Gabbi Hall took over with back-to-back buckets to take down their rivals.

Andover/Whitesville (18-4) will face Keshequa in the Class D crossover game on Tuesday, March 7th at Mount Morris High School. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Elba, which entered the sectional playoffs with a losing record, finishes the year with a 13-11 record.