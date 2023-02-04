Girls Basketball

Schroeder 55, Penfield 25

The Warriors put on a defensive clinic limiting the Patriots to a season-low 25 points en route to a dominant win on the road. Schroeder is responsible for Penfield’s only two losses of the season.

Schroeder allowed just four points in the first quarter as they led 22-12 at the midway point of the game. With 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors led 30-20. They would end the quarter on a 13-3 run to effectively put the game out of reach.

Junior Mariah Watkins had a game-high 21 points while her younger sister, Bria, chipped in 15 points. Sarah Ferruzza and Addison Morgan each had seven points a piece.

Schroeder (16-1) will look to keep their good mojo alive at home against Brighton on Tuesday, February 7th. Penfield (15-2) will take on Churchville-Chili for the first time this season the same night on the road.

Sutherland 58, Mendon 49

The Knights completed a season sweep of their rivals as head coach Daniel Judd celebrated his 300th career victory.

It was a game of runs as Sutherland began the second quarter on an 8-0 run which was followed by a 12-2 run by Mendon. The Knights led 28-22 at the break.

The theme continued in the third quarter with the Vikings opening the half with an 8-0 run to take the lead. However, Sutherland responded with a 10-1 run to retake the lead heading into the fourth.

For Mendon, Dani Mooney had a team-high 16 points while Gabriela Esposito and Emma Giorana each had seven points.

After a 3-2 start to the season, the Knights have now rattled off 13 games in a row. Next up for Sutherland (15-2) is senior night on Tuesday, February 7th against Honeoye Falls-Lima while Mendon (8-9) will look to get back on track against Batavia at home the same evening.

Canandaigua 59, Spencerport 28

Mya Herman was the star of the show for the Braves as she netted 24 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone for the career in a big win for Canandaigua.

Herman is the 9th player to reach the milestone for the Braves’ girls program.

Kyleigh Chapman netted 14 points for the Braves in the win, while Eily Hubler added eight.

Canandaigua (12-5) earned their fourth win in their last five games and will host Hilton on Tuesday, February 7th at Finger Lakes Community College. Spencerport (3-14) had their two-game winning streak snapped and will host Victor on the same evening.

Bloomfield 45, Marcus Whitman 32

The Bombers pulled away in the second half to grab their fifth win in its last six games. Bloomfield led 19-18 at halftime before holding the Wildcats to just 14 points in the final 16 minutes of play.

Calla McCombs led Bloomfield with 16 points while Lily and Allison Baughman each added 12 points. Marcus Whitman’s Lil Carroll scored nine points to go along with seven rebounds. Natalie Controneo also tallied nine.

Bloomfield (14-3) will hit the road and take on South Seneca on Tuesday, February 7th. Marcus Whitman (13-4) will host Honeoye the same night.

Boys Basketball

Batavia 60, Eastridge 55

In what is surely the most unlikely comeback of the Section V season, the Blue Devils trailed by twelve points with 2:18 left in the game before storming back on a 17-0 run to get an amazing victory.

Eastridge trailed 40-38 late in the third quarter before they turned on the jets themselves. They closed the frame with a three-pointer to lead 41-40 heading to the fourth, then extended their run by scoring 14 of the first 17 points quarter. That 17-3 run gave Eastridge a 55-43 with 2:18 left on the clock. Then, Batavia took over.

Ja’Vin McFollins started things out, hitting a three-pointer from the wing. After an Eastridge miss on the next possession, Carter McFollins corralled the rebound and took it down the floor. He kicked it out to his brother Ja’Vin who nailed another three-pointer, this time in the corner. That made the score 55-49 with 1:55 left to play.

Batavia forced an errant pass on Eastridge’s next possession, which was intercepted by Carter Mullen. He took the ball in for a layup, got fouled, and made both free throws to make it a 55-51 game with 1:39 to play.

Eastridge turned the ball over on their next possession without getting a shot off. Carter McFollins took the ball in strong, got fouled, and completed the three-point play to bring the score to 55-54 with 52 seconds left.

Batavia used a double-team to force yet another turnover, as Ja’Vin McFollins stole the pass and took it down, getting fouled on his way to the bucket. He drained both free throws as Batavia took a 56-55 lead with 40 seconds to play.

The Blue Devils continued to pressure the ball, however, it worked to their disadvantage as they fouled the Lancers, sending them to the free-throw line. Eastridge could not capitalize, as they came up empty from the charity stripe.

The Lancers were forced to foul, sending Ja’Vin to the free-throw line where he sunk both shots to make it 58-55 with 20 seconds remaining.

Eastridge could not make anything happen down three, sinking their final chance. Ja’Vin McFollins got fouled once again and again made both shots, completing a 27-point half and the 60-55 victory.

This was the second dramatic victory of the year for the Blue Devils over the Lancers, as they won 52-49 in overtime on December 16th.

Ja’Vin McFollins led all scorers with 30 points on the evening. He was the only Blue Devil in double figures, as Carter McFollins and Sawyer Silverling were next on the team with eight points each.

Cordell Young led the Lancers with 13 points, all came in the first half. Jalonie Pittman also netted eleven points for Eastridge.

Batavia (13-4) clinched the Monroe County Division IV title with the win. The Blue Devils were ranked 21st in the latest NYSSWA rankings in Class B and will travel to Athena on Wednesday, February 8th.

Eastridge (5-11) will try and bounce back against Sutherland on the same night.

Schroeder 55, Thomas 50

In the battle of Webster, the Warriors were victorious behind a game-high 21 points from junior guard Jake Insley.

The Titans jumped out to a 15-12 lead over their rivals after eight minutes of play. Schroeder bounced back with a quality second quarter as they led 28-25 into halftime.

It remained a three-point game after three quarters of play with Schroeder on top 36-33. The fourth quarter belonged to the Warriors, in particular, Insley, who had ten of his 21 points in the final frame. The junior also knocked down two triples in the fourth.

Joining Insley in double digits for Schroeder was Giovanni Schillaci with 13 points. For Thomas, Shawn Mason led the way with 14 points. Jackson Mulcahy dropped 13 points and Sean Linder put up eleven points.

Schroeder (11-5) has now won four of their last five and will take on Sutherland on Monday, February 6th. Thomas (11-6) will travel to Rush-Henrietta to face the Royal Comets on Wednesday, January 8th.

Brighton 57, Penfield 49

Leading 20-18 at halftime, the Bruins blitzed ahead in the third quarter, starting the second half on an 11-0 run to pull away for the win.

Trygve Watkins led the Bruins and all scorers with 21 points. Troy McPherson added 19 while Reggie Smith, Jr. had 14. Those three players carried the load, as they combined for 54 of Brighton’s 57 points.

Aiden Cook led the Patriots with 15 points while Trevor Hofer netted eleven and Derek Torres scored ten.

Brighton (11-5) will host Canandaigua on Wednesday, February 8th.

Penfield (8-8) will take on the Braves two nights earlier, on Monday, February 6th.

Mendon 63, Brockport 50

The Vikings notched their second victory in a row with a wire-to-wire win over the Blue Devils.

Mendon came out strong in the first half as they led 33-21 at halftime. Brockport fought back in the third ending the quarter on a 9-2 run as they trailed 45-41 into the final frame. However, the Vikings held strong down the stretch to secure the win.

Mendon’s Jackson Green stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Ryan Deuel had 12 points while London Hoyser did his part with 13 points to go along with four assists and six steals. For Brockport, Peter Liecht had 18 points and Francis Nwokonko had 14 points.

Mendon (11-7) will have a rematch with Irondequoit at home next Friday, February 10th. Brockport (8-9) will head back home to take on Olympia on Wednesday, February 8th.

Olympia 65, Odyssey 52

The Spartans controlled the second quarter, turning a 17-13 lead into a 33-22 halftime margin, earning just their second win of the season.

The Leopards were able to cut the lead to 35-30 midway through the third quarter, but Olympia scored the next eleven points to take a 46-30 lead late in the frame. Odyssey answered with two three-pointers to make it 46-36 heading to the fourth quarter.

Odyssey got within seven in the final quarter, but it was too little too late as Olympia pulled away to secure the victory.

Olympia (2-14) will travel to Brockport on Wednesday, February 8th while Odyssey (5-14) will get some time off before they conclude their regular season on Tuesday, February 14th.