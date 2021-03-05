Roundball Roundup: March 5, 2021

Roundball Roundup

Final tune-ups for the playoffs and tickets punched to the Section V tournament

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 59, McQuaid 47

Vertus 74, Rochester Prep 61

Vertus and Rochester Prep came into Friday’s matchup with 5-5 records, tied for the 8th and final seed in the B1 playoffs. It was the home team coming out on top, as Vertus kept their season alive with a 13-point victory. 

Monroe 76, World of Inquiry 54

After taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room, the Blue Jackets dominated the second half to win 76-54.

Monroe moves to 8-2 with the win while World of Inquiry falls to 7-3. Each team’s regular season is done and will begin the Section V playoffs next week. 

Fairport 59, Bishop Kearney 56

The Red Raiders nipped the Kings by just three points on Friday night to move to 2-8 on the season.

Fairport led 37-33 at the half and was able to stay in front and snap a five-game losing streak. The Red Raiders will take on Hilton on Saturday while the 3-10 Kings will conclude their regular season against Franklin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Irondequoit 60, Eastridge 38

Amiyah Nunn and Julia Smith combined for 35 of Irondequoit’s 60 points as the Eagles won a crosstown matchup with Eastridge 60-38.

Nunn led the team with 18 points while Smith tallied 17. The Eagles move to 6-3 on the year while the Lancers fall to 1-8.

Mendon 59, Brighton 40

With a 19-point win against the Bruins, Mendon secured the number one seed in the Class A tournament and moved to 11-0 on the season. 

The Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mendon will wrap up their season as they host Webster Thomas on Saturday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss