Roundball Roundup: March 5, 2021

Final tune-ups for the playoffs and tickets punched to the Section V tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 59, McQuaid 47

Vertus 74, Rochester Prep 61

Vertus and Rochester Prep came into Friday’s matchup with 5-5 records, tied for the 8th and final seed in the B1 playoffs. It was the home team coming out on top, as Vertus kept their season alive with a 13-point victory.

Monroe 76, World of Inquiry 54

After taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room, the Blue Jackets dominated the second half to win 76-54.

Monroe moves to 8-2 with the win while World of Inquiry falls to 7-3. Each team’s regular season is done and will begin the Section V playoffs next week.

Fairport 59, Bishop Kearney 56

The Red Raiders nipped the Kings by just three points on Friday night to move to 2-8 on the season.

Fairport led 37-33 at the half and was able to stay in front and snap a five-game losing streak. The Red Raiders will take on Hilton on Saturday while the 3-10 Kings will conclude their regular season against Franklin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Irondequoit 60, Eastridge 38

Amiyah Nunn and Julia Smith combined for 35 of Irondequoit’s 60 points as the Eagles won a crosstown matchup with Eastridge 60-38.

Nunn led the team with 18 points while Smith tallied 17. The Eagles move to 6-3 on the year while the Lancers fall to 1-8.

Mendon 59, Brighton 40

With a 19-point win against the Bruins, Mendon secured the number one seed in the Class A tournament and moved to 11-0 on the season.

The Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mendon will wrap up their season as they host Webster Thomas on Saturday.