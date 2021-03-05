Roundball Roundup: March 5, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
Vertus 74, Rochester Prep 61
Vertus and Rochester Prep came into Friday’s matchup with 5-5 records, tied for the 8th and final seed in the B1 playoffs. It was the home team coming out on top, as Vertus kept their season alive with a 13-point victory.
Monroe 76, World of Inquiry 54
After taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room, the Blue Jackets dominated the second half to win 76-54.
Monroe moves to 8-2 with the win while World of Inquiry falls to 7-3. Each team’s regular season is done and will begin the Section V playoffs next week.
Fairport 59, Bishop Kearney 56
The Red Raiders nipped the Kings by just three points on Friday night to move to 2-8 on the season.
Fairport led 37-33 at the half and was able to stay in front and snap a five-game losing streak. The Red Raiders will take on Hilton on Saturday while the 3-10 Kings will conclude their regular season against Franklin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Irondequoit 60, Eastridge 38
Amiyah Nunn and Julia Smith combined for 35 of Irondequoit’s 60 points as the Eagles won a crosstown matchup with Eastridge 60-38.
Nunn led the team with 18 points while Smith tallied 17. The Eagles move to 6-3 on the year while the Lancers fall to 1-8.
Mendon 59, Brighton 40
With a 19-point win against the Bruins, Mendon secured the number one seed in the Class A tournament and moved to 11-0 on the season.
The Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mendon will wrap up their season as they host Webster Thomas on Saturday.