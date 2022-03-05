Top seeds go down in wild night of Class C boys basketball

Boys Basketball

Class C1 Final

(2) Avon 68, (1) Rochester Academy 43

The Braves hit eleven three-pointers in the game as they secured their third straight sectional title.

Avon jumped out early taking a 23-6 lead after the first quarter. Michael Rowland was hot from distance in the second quarter hitting three-pointers to help the Braves take a 30-14 lead into the halfway mark.

The Braves kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter outscoring the Racers 20-10 in the eight minutes of play. In the final frame, Avon knocked down five triples to put the finishing touches on the game.

Rowland led all scorers with 25 points while his teammate Zach Colvin wasn’t too far behind with 20 points. Deonte Major was the high man for the Racers with 17 points.

“Earlier in the regular season we didn’t step to the ball and we weren’t prepared for their athleticism and how fast they are,” said Colvin after the game. “Coach Freeze told us to not make it a track meet and that’s what we did. We stopped them and made them play a halfcourt offense. We were able to execute our game plan.”

“We’re coming for York. York beat Cal-Mum. York, we’re ready we’re coming for you in that crossover game,” Colvin added.

Avon will face York, the C3 champion, in the Class C crossover game. Rochester Academy ends their season at 19-1.

Class C2 Final

(2) Oakfield-Alabama 55, (1) Lyons 29

The Hornets won their second sectional title in a row cruising past the Lions 55-29.

It was a heavily anticipated contest with two losses combined between the two teams coming into the championship game.

Oakfield-Alabama began the game on a 6-0 run to take a 10-6 lead into the second quarter. It remained a close contest the rest of the first with the Hornets making it a 25-20 game heading into halftime.

It was a 29-23 game early in the third quarter. From there, the Hornets went on 19-0 that went into the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Oakfield-Alabama held Lyons to just nine points in the second half.

Ken Cusmano led all scorers with 18 points while Gaige Armbrewster finished with 13 points including eight in the third quarter.

Oakfield-Alabama will take on the winner of Class C1 champion Avon and Class C3 champion York on Wednesday for the right to advance to the Class C Far West Regionals.

Girls Basketball

Class B2 Final

(1) Midlakes 51, (3) Wellsville 41

In a back and forth game in the first half, the Screaming Eagles pulled away late to claim their third Class B title in five years.

Midlakes held a 19-16 lead at the halfway mark. Kate Mahoney scored six points in the second quarter to help the Screaming Eagles get ahead.

The Class B2 champs extended the lead to 33-26 heading into the final frame. In the fourth, Wellsville cut the lead to just two, but Midlakes held on to secure the win.

Mahoney earned MVP honors as she finished with ten points. Grace Murphy led the way for Midlakes with eleven points. Makenna Dunbar also finished with eleven points for Wellsville.

Class B1 Final

(1) Waterloo 59, (2) Hornell 38

Fueled by a 29-0 run, Waterloo keeps their undefeated season alive as they earn the Class B1 sectional title.

Late in the first quarter, Waterloo found themselves in unfamiliar territory trailing 13-12. The Indians kicked it into another gear going on a 29-0 run that lasted from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the third to effectively put the game out of reach.

It was an efficient attack from Waterloo with four scorers in double digits. Giavanna White-Principio scored 12 points and earned MVP honors. Macy Carr chipped in 12 points, Morgan Caraballo pitched in eleven points while Jazzmyn Lewis had ten points.

Lillian Hoyt led the way for Hornell with 12 points.

Waterloo moved to 23-0 on the season and has won 37 games in a row dating back to last year. The Indians will face the B2 winner, Midlakes in the Class B Qualifier on Tuesday, March 8th.