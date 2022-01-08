Roundball Roundup: January 7, 2022

Victor boys cruise to a statement win over Schroeder in a battle of unbeatens

Boys Basketball

Victor 61, Schoreder 41

In a battle between two undefeated teams, the Blue Devils came out on top in convincing fashion 61-41.

Phil Nwugwo made his impact felt early scoring eight points in the first quarter helping Victor jump out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter. The Blue Devils would take a 31-16 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was more of the same as Victor kept their foot on the gas on both ends of the floor.

Nwugwo led all scorers with 22 points while his teammate Nick Leonard chipped in 11 points of his own. Ben Carey led the way for Schroeder with 10 points.

Victor moved to 9-0 on the year and will hit the road for their next game taking on Churchville-Chili on Wednesday, January 12th. Schroeder dropped to 6-1 and will host UPrep in their next game on Monday, January 10th.

Thomas 54, Brighton 52

The Titans held off a late surge by Brighton to get the 54-52.

Thomas held a 23-20 lead at the half and took a 41-34 lead heading into the fourth. The Titans led by as many as 10 behind the strong play of Jackson Kulik, who was on fire from distance in the second half.

With the win, Thomas moved to 5-3 and will face Schroeder in a battle of Webster on Wednesday, January 12th. Brighton fell to 5-3 and will host Penfield in their next game on the same evening.

McQuaid 65, East 56

The Knights jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they handed the Eagles their first Section V loss of the season.

East was able to cut the deficit to just two points midway through the third quarter, but McQuaid extended the lead back to six by the end of the frame.

Max Schalm led all scorers with 23 points for the Knights, while Chris Woodard had 12 and Ian Florence and Colin Bavibidila each had 10. Damani Barley netted 22 for East while Shamir Caruthers had 13 and Kai McCullough scored 11.

Olympia 77, Arcadia 62

The Spartans bounced back after a tough loss to Athena, taking down rival Arcadia 77-62.

After trailing 32-26 at the half, the Spartans would dominate the final sixteen minutes of play outscoring Arcadia by 21 points. Olympia guard Landon Evans was a major reason why with three consecutive three-pointers to start the rally.

Olympia has now won four out of their last five games and will host Odyssey next Friday, January 14th. Arcadia fell to 5-4 on the year and will play host to Canandaigua on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eastridge 71, Honeoye Falls-Lima 51

Cayquan Wester led all scorers with 25 points as Eastridge moved to 8-0 on the season with a 20-point win over the Cougars.

Emmanuel Torres netted 17 for the Lancers. Cordell Young tallied 15 and Emmanuel Leftenant had 10.

Nolan Smith led the Cougars with 25 points while JT Killenbec had 10.

Edison Tech 56, Bishop Kearney 40

The Inventors got back in the winning column after dropping two games in a row defeating Bishop Kearney 56-40.

Edison Tech advanced to 7-4 and will get a rematch with McQuaid on Tuesday, January 11th. Kearney will travel to Aquinas for their next game on Monday, January 10th.

Red Jacket 70, Harley Allendale Columbia 61

Daltyn Hanline led Red Jacket with 18 points as the Indians handed HAC just their second loss of the season.

Aiden Reed and Parker Moore each had 11 for Red Jacket while James Sibeto was the fourth player in double figures with 10 points.

Red Jacket picked up their fourth win in their last five games to move to 5-4 on the season.

NE Douglass 71, Monroe 70

In a back and forth game throughout, the Panthers got the last laugh with a one-point win over Monroe.

With 12 seconds left in the game, NE Douglass’s Chrishton Wester hit the game-winning three in a thriller.

Roberto Echevaria led the way for the Panthers with 33 points and eight three-pointers. Monroe’s Jaquan Shears led all scorers with 36 points.

NE Douglass collected their fourth win of the season and will play host to Monroe on Tuesday, January 11th. Monroe will be at WOIS in their game on the same evening.

Girls Basketball

Schroeder 56, Victor 48 OT

The Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 13-5 in overtime for a dramatic road victory.

Victor led 35-32 after three quarters, but Schroeder scored the first two buckets of the quarter to take the lead.

The two teams went back and forth and were tied at 41 with 1:14 remaining.

With 45 seconds remaining, Rachel Gill scored on a putback for Victor to take a lead. But the Warriors answered right back as Mariah Watkins netted two of her game-high 19 points to tie it back up.

Each team had a chance to take the lead at the end of regulation, but neither could convert.

In overtime, Julia Perales hit a three-pointer with 1:22 remaining to take a 49-45 lead.

The Warriors would build their lead up to six until Izzy VerHow drained a triple to make it a one-possession game at 51-48 with 58 seconds remaining.

But Schroeder was able to beat the Blue Devils’ defense and find Andraia DiPisa down low for a wide-open bucket to clinch the game.

Bria Watkins was the only other Warrior in double-figures with 14 points. Eva Pronti tallied 16 to lead Victor, while Kaitlin Murphy had 13.

Fairport 72, Rush-Henrietta 37

Three Red Raiders combined for 62 points as Fairport cruised to victory over Rush-Henrietta.

Ne’vaeh Buntly led all scorers with 22 points and added six rebounds. Bella Pucci tallied 21 while Ella Meabon rounded out the trio with 19 points.

Fairport will take a 7-3 record into a key matchup with Mendon on Tuesday, January 11th.

Brighton 59, Thomas 36

Brighton bounced back after a tough loss on Tuesday in a dominant fashion taking down Thomas.

Kiara Anglin of Brighton had herself a game with 27 points, six rebounds, 3 assists, four steals, and a block. Sadie Scott pitched 18 points and seven rebounds. Nora Smith led the team in rebounding with nine.

The Lady Bruins moved to 6-4 and will host Penfield on Tuesday, January 11th. Thomas suffered their third loss of the season and will take on rival Schroeder at home on Tuesday, January 11th.