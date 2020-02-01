Roundball Roundup: January 31, 2020

Boys basketball

McQuaid 70, East 62

The Knights handed the Eagles their second loss of the season in front of a sold-out home crowd, scoring eight of the final nine points in the contest. McQuaid trailed by two at halftime, but were led by Jermaine Taggart in the first 16 minutes of play. He scored 14 before leaving the game with an injury.

Kobe Long finished with a team-high of 23 points and surpassed 1,500 career points in the game. East’s Zechariah Harris-Scott finished with a game-high 24 points, while Damani Barley picked up 15 points and two 3s for the Eagles. McQuaid improves to 9-7 with the statement win.

Northstar 86, Vertus 58

Northstar moved to 14-1 on the season as they defeated Vertus 86-54.

After stumbling out of the gate, the Knights turned an 8-4 deficit into a 20-14 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Andrew Newcombe filled up the box scored, scoring 10 points, grabbing 20 boards, and recording 6 steals and 7 steals.

Rush-Henrietta 75, Penfield 72

Rush-Henrietta concluded an exciting week with a huge 75-72 win over Penfield. The game was back and forth throughout, namely in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Royal Comets led 69-68 when Dyllon Scott traded scores with Damani Beverly. With 16 seconds left, Christopher Sleeper made the hook shot to take the 73-72 lead. Two more RH free throws sealed the deal for the Royal Comets.

Head coach Chris Reed won his 400th game as a varsity head coach, just one game after his 300th win as the Royal Comets head coach.

Irondequoit 79, Gates-Chili 53

Irondequoit won their ninth straight game as Keenan Robertson scored a game-high 22 points. He made eight shots in the paint and 6-of-6 free throws.

Mendon 87, Brighton 71

The Vikings picked up their fourth win in five games as Mendon defeated Brighton by 16 points. Junior guard Jacob Shadders netted a game-high 33 points, 22 of them in the first half. He also picked up six assists. Matthew Falter led the Barons, scoring 21 a team-high 21 points.

SOTA 56, Spencerport 52

SOTA jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead and their early scoring flurry led them to a 56-52 victory over Spencerport.

The Rangers made it a game in the second half, at one point taking the lead in the second half.

But Ethain Clarke-Desouza had a team-high 23 points to lead the Silverhawks to victory. Patrick Uebelacker led the Rangers with 24 points.

World of Inquiry 68, Franklin 66 OT

The Griffins won a thriller as World of Inquiry topped Franklin 68-66 in overtime.

Jahlil Bell led the way in overtime for the Griffins scoring five of the team’s 10 overtime points.

Leading World of Inquiry in scoring was Romel Brown and Jeshua Shaw who each scored 17.

Kentonio Kelly had a team-high 15 points for Franklin.

Girls basketball

Irondequoit 81, Gates-Chili 74

Aquinas 76, Hornell 47

Aquinas controlled the game from start to finish as they defeated Hornell 76-47.

Chanel Alexander led the Little Irish with 34 points and Nora Miller added 10. Aquinas moves to 12-3 on the season.

Greece Athena 43, Greece Arcadia 41

Isabella DeRubeis led the Trojans with 19 points as Athena topped Arcadia 43-41.