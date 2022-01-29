Roundball Roundup: January 28, 2022

Boys Basketball

Thomas 54, Irondequoit 44

After snapping Mendon’s 27-game winning streak on Wednesday, Thomas ended Irondequoit’s eight-game winning streak with a ten-point win.

Andrew Quinn scored a game-high 22 points to lead Thomas to their sixth straight win.

Thomas took a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter and extended it to 42-33, but the Eagles stormed back to get within two at 42-40. Shawn Mason responded with a three-pointer to get the lead back to five and Thomas would close out the game with free throws.

Mason had 14 points and four three-pointers. Ryan Heath led the Eagles with 19 points.

Thomas (9-3) will travel to Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday while Irondequoit (10-3) will head out to Hilton on the same night.

Northstar Christian 97, Rochester Prep 57

Northstar’s Ryan Garwood etched his name into the history books breaking the all-time Section V record for career 3’s.

The senior now has 339 career three-pointers and counting. Garwood has 1,017 points alone on just three-pointers.

He finished the contest with 44 points and nine triples. Andrew Eschner pitched in 17 points while Larry O’neal had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knights (12-2) get their 11th win in a row and will host Rochester Academy next Friday, February 4th.

Hilton 59, Schroeder 39

The Cadets outscored the Warriors 18-3 in the final quarter to come away with a twenty-point win.

Hilton was down 11-7 after the first quarter but turned the tide in the second to lead 23-20 at the half.

Hilton (8-6) has won six of their last seven games and will travel to Olean on Saturday, January 29th while Schroeder (8-4) will host Sutherland on the same day.

Brighton 69, Gates Chili 63

The Bruins held off a feisty Spartans ball club to get their tenth win of the season.

Up next for Brighton (10-3) is a tough road game at Eastridge on Saturday. Gates-Chili will travel to Schroeder on Wednesday.

Aquinas 90, Wilson 43

A balanced scoring effort led Aquinas to their seventh straight win as they took down the Wildcats.

Seven players scored eight or more points for the Li’l Irish, led by Mason Blackwood who had 15 points. 13 of those points were scored in the first quarter alone.

Aquinas (11-2) will host Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday while Wilson (7-7) will host World of Inquiry on Tuesday.

Rochester Academy Charter School 77, World Of Inquiry 62

The Racers remain undefeated as they went on the road to take down the Griffins 77-62.

Josiah Heyward dominated the first quarter on both ends, disrupting the flow of the Griffins offense with multiple blocks at the rim. Heyward also scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first eight minutes of action.

The Racers took a 41-31 lead into the half. RACS kept their foot on the gas in the third taking a 67-52 lead into the final frame.

Deonte Major had 13 points. Keyon Concepcion was the leading scorer for the Griffins with 16 points while his teammate Jalen Breedy chipped in 12.

Next up for Rochester Academy (13-0) is a showdown with Northstar Christian on Friday, February 4th. World of Inquiry will host Early College on Monday, January 31st.

East Rochester 54, Williamson 33

The Bombers held the Marauders to just twelve points in the second half as East Rochester topped Williamson for the second time this season.

East Rochester (9-4) will host Gananda on Monday while Williamson (3-7) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Marion on the same night.

Churchville-Chili 77, NE Douglass 41

The Saints got their first win since December 28th as they defeated the Panthers 77-41.

Churchville-Chili got their fifth win of the season and will travel to Penfield on Wednesday. NE Douglass fell below .500 and will host Early College on the same evening.

Girls Basketball

Fairport 34, Penfield 26

For the second time this season, Fairport took down Penfield to get the season sweep.

In the first matchup, the Red Raiders offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 66-49 win over the Patriots. In round two, Fairport relied on their defense to bring home the win.

There were two field goals combined between both teams in the first quarter resulting in a 4-4 score heading into the second quarter. The second quarter was more of the same with Fairport taking an 11-10 into halftime.

The Red Raiders picked up the pace in the third outscoring the Patriots 11-6 to take a 22-16 lead into the final frame. In the fourth, two timely buckets from Abigail Smith sealed the deal to give Fairport the win.

Bella Pucci led all scorers with 14 points with ten coming in the second half. Jackie Funk led the way for Penfield with eight points.

With their fourth win in a row, Fairport moved to 11-4 on the year and will host Brighton on Tuesday. Penfield dropped to 7-5 and will hit the road to take on Horseheads on Saturday.

Irondequoit 60, Thomas 56 OT

Amiyah Nunn had a game-high 19 points as the Eagles won a dramatic overtime game against the Titans.

Leila Rosario had five three-pointers on the night, finishing with 17 points.

Mady Kelly scored 18 points for Thomas while Teagan Baylor and Bella Fanale each had 14.

Irondequoit (7-7) will travel to Hilton on Monday while Thomas will look to snap a two-game skid on the road at Rush-Henrietta on the same night.

Schroeder 57, Hilton 48

The Warriors ended their two-game skid with a convincing win over Hilton.

Mariah Watkins led all scorers with 23 points scoring ten in the fourth. Her teammate Julia Perales was the other Warrior in double figures with ten points. Leah Thompson led the way for Hilton with 14 points while freshman Mallory Heise pitched twelve points.

Schroeder advanced to 9-5 on the season and will travel to Mercy on Tuesday, February 1st. Hilton falls to 8-6 and will host Irondequoit on Monday, January 31st.

Canandaigua 46, Spencerport 22

Macy Bacon had a game-high 16 points for the Braves as they moved to 14-1 on the season.

Spencerport kept things close and trailed just 16-12 midway through the second quarter, but the Braves scored the last seven points to take a comfortable 23-12 lead into the break.

Abby Herod and Mya Herman each netted ten points for Canandaigua.

Canandaigua has won thirteen games in a row and will host Eastridge on Tuesday. Spencerport (9-7) will host Olympia on Monday.

Northstar 52, Rochester Prep 26

The Knights controlled the game from start to finish to win their fifth game in a row.

Christina Aparicio pushed the pace early on, setting the tone for the rest of the game scoring inside and out of the arc. Northstar took an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.

Northstar moved to 9-1 and will hit the road to take on Lima on Tuesday. Rochester Prep’s next opponent will be Olympia on Wednesday.