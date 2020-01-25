Roundball Roundup: January 24, 2020

Pembroke 47, Wheatland-Chili 36

Pembroke moved to 12-1 on the season as the Dragons defeated the Wildcats from Wheatland-Chili 47-36.

The Dragons jumped out to a 6-0 lead early thanks to two three-pointers, and carried at 14-10 lead at the half.

The Wildcats were unable to come back and moved to 9-3 with the loss.

Gates-Chili 76, Canandaigua 48

The Spartans undefeated season remains intact after an almost 30 point win over the Braves. Paris Anthony and Miriam Ibezim had huge games for Gates-Chili. Anthony netted 25 points and picked up 8 assists, while Ibezim recorded 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Hilton 67, Rush-Henrietta 53

Hilton defeated Rush-Henrietta 67-53 to move to 8-5 on the season.

Hilton took a 28-25 lead at the half, and after several minutes of back-and-forth action, the Royal Comets were able to tie it up at 37 all.

However, Hilton had a strong fourth to come away with the 14 point victory.

Eastridge 84, Greece Odyssey 61

A 34-point second quarter propelled the Lancers to their 11th win of the season. Tony Arnold scored a game-high 29 points as Eastridge extends their home winning streak. The Lancers have not lost at home since December 7.

Northstar 90, Buffalo East 83 2OT

One day after Northstar sophomore Ryan Garwood set a Section V record sinking 13 three-pointers, the Knights pulled off a dramatic double-overtime win over Buffalo East.

Garwood made less than half as many threes, but that still means that he hit 6 from long range and had 26 points. Sean Smith matched him from behind the arch and had 25 points.

The Knights controlled the second overtime period, winning 90-83 after the first overtime ended 82-82.

Penfield 65, Fairport 34

The Patriots dominated in Friday night’s rivalry game against the Red Raiders, defeating Fairport by 31. Baylee Teal netted a Penfield-high 14 points.

Finney 79, RACS 51

Markus Robinson dazzled once again as he matched Rochester Academy in scoring by himself as the Falcons defeated the Racers 79-51. Robinson scored 22 of his 51 points in the third quarter.

Franklin 91, Monroe 85

Franklin was down by 24 points at the half but stormed back in the second stanza to stun Monroe 91-85.