Roundball Roundup: January 21, 2021

Alexander's buzzer-beater sends the Penfield/Schroeder to double OT where the Patriots would pull away

Girls Basketball

Penfield 74, Schroeder 62 2OT

The Patriots swept the season series with the Warriors in one of the games year with a thrilling double-overtime win.

The first half belonged to Penfield as they took a 28-15 lead into halftime. Kennedy Cone was a presence down low early on with eight points.

During the break, Schroeder went back to the drawing board and fixed their mistakes as they picked up the tempo outscoring Penfield 14-10 in the third making it 38-29 break after three quarters. Warriors freshman Bria Watkins scored seven of her 16 points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was more of the same with Schroeder closing the gap with the strong play of Mariah Watkins and Sarah Ferruzza. With less than 15 seconds in regulation, Mariah Watkins attacked the basket and finished strong to put the Warriors up 50-49. Penfield’s Elisa Faklaris would hit a free throw after that to send the game into overtime.

Schroeder started fast in overtime taking a 58-52 lead with less than two minutes to go in the period. Mariah Watkins scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The experienced Penfield team did not fold. Down three, with 1.8 seconds left, Grace Alexander hit a fading three in front of her own bench to send the game to a second overtime. It was Alexander’s first field goal of the game.

Penfield would dominate the second overtime outscoring Schroeder by 12 in the period.

Jackie Funk led the way for the Patriots with 20 points while her teammate Kennedy Cone helped out with 19 points of her own. Schroeder’s Mariah Watkins had game-high 26 points while her younger sister Bria Watkins poured in 16 points.

Penfield advanced to 7-3 on the year and will travel to take on Hilton on Monday, January 21st. Schroeder fell to 8-4 and will hit the road to take on fellow Class A foe Canandaigua on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hilton 49, Rush-Henrietta 40

Ella Clark had a game-high 17 points to lead the Cadets to their second straight win.

Hilton led 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter and was powered to victory by Maddie Johnson who had a pair of three-pointers to withstand Rush Henrietta’s charges.

Johnson finished with nine points while Leah Thompson had eight points and ten rebounds. Riley Letta added eight points for Hilton as well.

Avery Roberts led the Royal comets with 14 points while Alivia Day has 10 for Rush-Henrietta in the losing effort.

Hilton (6-5) opens up a five-game home stretch with Penfield on Monday while Rush-Henrietta (5-6) travels to Edison Tech on Tuesday.

Churchville-Chili 50, Brockport 47

The Saints hit the hardwood for the first time since January 4th and won in a close contest fashion taking down the Blue Devils.

Brockport’s Ella Fadale hit a corner three with no time remaining in the first quarter to give the Blue Devils a 14-12 lead after eight minutes of play.

Sydney Postell was the leading scorer for the Saints with 20 points while Haley Leonard pitched in 12 points.

Churchville-Chili moved to 4-5 on the year while Brockport dropped to 9-4.

Eastridge 56, Olympia 51

For the first time in exactly a month, the Lancers get back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over Olympia.

Eastridge’s Nora Miller jumped out to a fast start scoring 12 of the Lancers’ 19 points in the first half. She would finish the game with 19 points and six steals.

Nondja Nelson of Olympia hit three triples through the first 16 minutes to help the Spartans take a 24-19 lead into the half. Nelson ended up with 17 points.

Eastridge got their third win of the season and will host Arcadia on Tuesday, January 25th. Olympia dropped to 7-5 on the year and will hit the road to take on Spencerport on the same evening.

Boys Basketball

Brighton 82, Churchville-Chili 75

David Tisa, Jr. had a career-high 22 points to lead the Bruins to their fourth straight win.

The game was tied at 47 midway through the third quarter but then went on a 17-2 run to bust the game open.

Jason Gibbs had a game-high 34 points for the Saints in the losing effort. His teammate Robert Munding scored 15.

For the Bruins, Andrew Kotrides had 19 with Eli Desandis scoring 18 and Matt Howe netting 16.

Brighton (9-3) hosts Gates-Chili on Friday while Churchville-Chili (4-8) hosts Sutherland on Wednesday.

Hilton 70, Rush-Henrietta 60

The Cadets got their fifth consecutive win pulling away from the Royal Comets late to win 70-60.

Hilton’s Preston Prince had a career night with 38 points and 21 points. It was the third time this year that Prince had surpassed the 30 point mark.

Greyson Trubia chipped in 15 points for Hilton while Mason Giorgione paced the way for the Royal Comets with 26 points along with three triples.

Hilton is now 7-5 on the year and will travel to Penfield on Monday, January 24th to take the on the Patriots. Rush-Henrietta’s next opponent is Schroeder on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mendon 74, Athena 54

Caleb Lewis had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Kidder Lindley tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds to push the Vikings to 12-0 on the season.

Jackson Green had 17 points and seven assists in the win. James Reaves, Jr. led the Trojans with 16 points while Khorie Reaves needed 14.

Arcadia 65, Odyssey 45

The Titans got back in the win column for the first time since December 21st with a victory over Odyssey 65-45.

Dana Bolger led the way for the Titans with 15 points while Olympia’s Maron McDonald led all scorers with 21 points.

Arcadia moved to .500 at 6-6 on the season and will face Vertus on Wednesday, January 26th. In their next game, Odyssey will hit the road to face Eastridge on Friday, January 28th.

Schroeder 63, Penfield 40

The Warriors opened up a 30-17 lead at the half and continued the charge the rest of the way to move to 7-3 on the season. Penfield dropped to 4-8 with the loss.

Schroder will host Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday while the Patriots will host Hilton on Monday.

Edison Tech 75, Franklin 70

The Inventors outscored the Quakers by eight in the fourth quarter to secure the tough road win over a feisty Franklin ballclub.

Franklin would jump out to an early 12-3 lead behind the strong play guard Sha’Mere Freeman. The junior guard would finish the contest with 45 points.

Edison Tech’s Mike Morgan scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter while also pulling in 14 rebounds. Brandon Latson and Jabric Larkins scored 15 and 14 points respectively for the Inventors.

Edison Tech is now 11-4 for the year and will rest up a bit before they hit the floor again against Leadership on Tuesday, February 1st. Franklin will also take next week off before hosting McQuaid the same evening.

Wilson 64, Monroe 58

After leading for much of the game, Wilson saw their lead cut down to just one point in the third quarter. But the Wildcats pushed ahead in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.

DaSiah White netted 24 points to lead Wilson while Davion Jones had 26 points to lead the Red Jackets, draining four three-pointers in the loss.

Wilson (6-6) will host SOTA on Tuesday to kick off a four-game homestand while Monroe will travel and face Early College on Monday.

NE Douglass 69, World of Inquiry 56

Roberto Echevarria led all scorers with 20 points, nailing six three-pointers to push the Panthers to victory.

Christhon Wester had 18 points and 16 rebounds while Wilson Riaa had 12 points and 13 boards for Douglass.

Jaedon Adams-Griffin led WOIS with 18 points while Christian Ortiz and Deigo Martinez had 14 and 13, respectively.

NE Douglass (5-6) hosts Penfield on Wednesday while World of Inquiry will welcome Rochester Academy Charter School on Friday night.