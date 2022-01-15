                                                 
Roundball Roundup: January 14, 2022

Roundball Roundup

Victor earns a pair of dramatic wins over Penfield

Girls Basketball

Victor 53, Penfield 49

East Rochester 55, Gananda 46

Penn Yan 41, Wayne 20

Aquinas 77, Edison Tech 11

Schroeder 61, Rush-Henrietta 40

Boys Basketball

Victor 41, Penfield 35

Brighton 65, Spencerport 60

Mendon 72, Canandaigua 36

Vertus 73, Early College 54

Edison Tech 65, Wilson 57

Rochester Academy Charter School 79, C.G. Finney 27

