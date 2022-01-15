Roundball Roundup: January 14, 2022

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
7°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Dangerous cold to heavy snow. Winter Storm Watches in effect for WNY
Video
Top Stories
‘Rubber long johns’ at the ready for the bitter cold Bills game
Video
South prepares for weekend threat of debilitating snow, ice
Some Rochester companies are following the Supreme Court ruling against vaccine mandates
Video
NYS passes law to create 12-person rural ambulance task force
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Roundball Roundup
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Bills safeties Poyer, Hyde named to AP All-Pro Teams
Top Stories
Bills-Patriots Wild Card ticket prices dropping like Saturday’s temperature
Inside enemy territory: Rochester bar home to Patriots fan club
Video
Feldman’s Favorites: Wild Card Round
High School Huddle: AA boys basketball teams making noise, Schroeder super sophomore
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Dangerous cold to heavy snow. Winter Storm Watches in effect for WNY
Video
Top Stories
‘Rubber long johns’ at the ready for the bitter cold Bills game
Video
Top Stories
Some Rochester companies are following the Supreme Court ruling against vaccine mandates
Video
NYS passes law to create 12-person rural ambulance task force
Video
Hackers stole $2,000 from local business owner, but the bank refuses refund
Video
Webster cemetery finds historic burials, pushes effort to preserve Revolutionary War-era sites
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Food For Families
What’s Good
Top Stories
‘Cereal-Bowl’ tournament charity bracket benefits Rochester food pantry
Top Stories
Meet the RCSD educator who is teaching out of her van
Video
New visitation guidance for NY nursing homes welcomed by some loved ones, advocates
Video
With a bitter cold weekend on the way, Rochester shelters remind all they’re open
Video
New local nurse program aims for faster 911 response time, alleviate EMS strain
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
January 15 2022 08:15 pm
Roundball Roundup: January 14, 2022
Roundball Roundup
Victor earns a pair of dramatic wins over Penfield
by:
AJ Feldman
,
Carl Jones
Posted:
Jan 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM EST
Girls Basketball
Victor 53, Penfield 49
East Rochester 55, Gananda 46
Penn Yan 41, Wayne 20
Aquinas 77, Edison Tech 11
Schroeder 61, Rush-Henrietta 40
Boys Basketball
Victor 41, Penfield 35
Brighton 65, Spencerport 60
Mendon 72, Canandaigua 36
Vertus 73, Early College 54
Edison Tech 65, Wilson 57
Rochester Academy Charter School 79, C.G. Finney 27
NBA Stats
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Hackers stole $2,000 from local business owner, but the bank refuses refund
Video
‘Rubber long johns’ at the ready for the bitter cold Bills game
Video
Weather forecast: Dangerous cold to heavy snow. Winter Storm Watches in effect for WNY
Video
Some Rochester companies are following the Supreme Court ruling against vaccine mandates
Video
Meet the RCSD educator who is teaching out of her van
Video
New York’s eviction moratorium expires Saturday, concerns remain among landlords, tenants
Video
Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport looking to uncork Buffalo Bills whiskey from 2016
Gov. Hochul: New York is ‘turning the corner’ on omicron surge
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Dangerous cold to heavy snow. Winter Storm Watches in effect for WNY
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center