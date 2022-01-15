Roundball Roundup: January 14, 2022

I sure hope you like winter. You're going to be getting a whole lot of it over the next few days.

Highs on Saturday will try their best to get to the double digit mark, but many will remain in the single digits all day. Early lake flakes should taper into the afternoon as skies clear. Those with tickets to the Bills game won't have any snow to worry about, but the cold will be the real deal. Expect temperatures at kickoff a few ticks above zero with wind chills below zero. This will be one of the coldest Bills home games in history. Dress in layers and do your best to cover as much exposed skin as possible.