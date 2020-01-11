Roundball Roundup: January 10, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Victor 71, Hilton 39

SOTA 81, Bishop Kearney 77

Ethain Clarke-DeSouza scored his 1000th career point on a first half free throw in the Silver Hawks’ win over the Kings. The junior led SOTA with 32 points.

Kearney made a run in the fourth quarter, trailing by as few as five points, but SOTA was able to hold on for the win. Miles Monchecourt led the Kings in scoring with 32 points, while Miles Rose netted 31.

Greece Athena 76, Brighton 67

Athena pulled away in the second half as they turned a one-point half time lead into a 76-67 victory over Brighton.

Four players reached double digits for the Trojans, led by DeAndre Newsome who tallied 16. Kenny Freeman netted 15, and Austin Brown and Tyler Curtis both scored 10.

Brighton matched Athena with four players hitting at least 10 points, led by Matthew Falter who scored 15.

Eastridge 78, HFL 60

The Lancers continued their dominant season with an eighteen point win over the Cougars.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gates-Chili 50, Webster Thomas 35

Gates-Chili stayed undefeated as the 9-0 Spartans topped Webster Thomas 50-35.

The Spartans led 27-15 at the half, and while Thomas was able to cut it to a 7-point lead late, a flurry of three-pointers created separation to give Gates the win.

Pittsford Mendon 60, Brockport 43

The Vikings improved to 9-2 on the season with their dominant win over the Blue Devils. Danielle Strauf put up a game-high 21 points and Lexi Green netted 18.

Northstar 60, Finney 38

Northstar moved to 10-0 on the season as the Lady Knights topped Finney 60 to 38.

Breona Jones tallied 18 points and had 7 steals, while Aaliyah Pennie matched her with 18 points and had 18 rebounds as well.

Canandaigua 38, Spencerport 36

After a back and forth battle all game long, Canandaigua came out on top over Spencerport. Mya Herman led the Braves with 17 points.