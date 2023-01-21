Three players net at least 16 in big Bulldogs win

Boys Basketball

Franklin 69, Aquinas 56

The Bulldogs handed the Li’l Irish their first loss to a Section V team since December of 2021 with an impressive win at home.

Aquinas started fast with a 19-13 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Franklin stiffened up on the defensive end holding the L’il Irish to just nine points in the second quarter to make it 28-28 heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs turned up the heat in the second half with a full-court press to outscore Aquinas 17-8 in the third quarter and never looked back from there.

The Thompson twins put on a show for Franklin combining for 48 points. Terence Thompson dropped an eye-popping 22 points and 20 rebounds while Clarence Thompson scored a casual 26 points to go along with six three-pointers.

Franklin’s Sha’mere Freeman put on a dribbling clinic in the second half scoring all 16 of his points in the final sixteen minutes of play. The senior also added six rebounds and six assists.

For Aquinas, Mykel White scored 13 points while freshman guard Chris McCullough joined him in double-digits with 10.

Franklin (7-5) snapped their two-game skid and will host Penfield on Tuesday, January 24th. Aquinas (9-3) faces a stiff test on Wednesday, January 25th when they travel to take on the undefeated Monroe Red Jackets.

Athena 67, Mendon 61

The Trojans logged their fourth win in a row after a fourth-quarter comeback over the Vikings.

Mendon controlled the first half as they held 35-30 lead heading into the break. The Trojans outscored the Vikings 20-18 in the third quarter to make it 53-50 game into the final frame. Trailing 57-54 with five minutes left in the game, Athena went on a 13-4 run to grab the homecourt win.

Trojan guard Khorie Reaves took over down the stretch with 19 of his game-high 30 points coming in the second half. I’zick Reaves did his part for Athena with 15 points. Both Ryan Deuel and London Hoyser had 13 points for the Vikings.

Athena (11-2) will travel to Brockport on Wednesday, January 25th while Mendon (9-6) will look to get back in the win column at Webster Thomas on Friday, January 27th.

Mount Morris 77, Caledonia-Mumford 67

Payton Bownes had 20 points, 14 rebounds, and six steals as the Blue Devils came back from a 40-32 halftime deficit to knock off the Raiders.

Mason Santini added 18 for Mount Morris, while Ben Bacon had 15 points. Navier Ford tallied nine points with five assists.

Donny Peet led all scorers with 23 points in the loss for Cal-Mum. He also had eight rebounds and six assists. Jeremy Raymond had 18 points while Nate Doll had ten.

Mount Morris (8-4) will have a week to prepare for a road trip to Keshequa on January 27th, while Cal-Mum (1-11) will try and take down Wheatland-Chili on the road on Saturday, January 21st.

Vertus 74, Northstar 69

Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Warriors were able to defend homecourt with a win over the Knights.

E’Mere Fulton and Jayden Ridley-Smith led the way for Vertus with 17 points. Talhah Ali pitched in 15 points while Reginald Pough tallied 13 points.

Northstar Christian’s Andrew Eschner had a game-high 19 points while David Eschner added 16.

Vertus (9-6) will hit the road to take on Early College next Friday, January 27th while Northstar Christian (6-6) will take the trip out to Livonia on Tuesday, January 24th.

Avon 76, Le Roy 57

Lee Hartke had 20 points as the Braves cruised to their seventh win in their last eight games.

Josh Harter, fresh off of his Section V record-breaking 14-performance earlier this week, had 15 points with seven assists. Trevor Stroud had 15 points while Hudson Volpe had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Merritt Holly, Jr. led the Oatkan Knights with 15 points while Juan Agosto had 12.

Avon (11-2) will host Geneva on Tuesday, January 24th. Le Roy (7-7) will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Attica on Monday, January 23rd.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 60, Hilton 55

A balanced scoring effort and a second-half surge pushed the Patriots to 13-1 on the season.

Hilton led 27-23 at the half, but Penfield netted 18 points in the third, led by Jackie Funk who had three three-pointers in the frame. The Patriots turned a 41-36 lead after the third quarter into a 47-38 margin midway through the fourth. Then Mallory Heise took over.

The Hilton sophomore phenom netted a three-pointer, nailed a jumper after getting fouled, then after missing the ensuing free throw, she turned a pass off of the rebound into another three-pointer. Her eight-point outburst in less than 90 seconds quickly shrunk the lead to 49-48.

However, the Patriots would not be denied. Ashley Kalvitis drove in for a tough bucket down low, giving Penfield a 53-50 win. The Patriots would sink their free throws to close out the game.

Funk and Emily Fordham each had 16 points for the Patriots. Funk went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe while Fordham went 10-for-14 from the line, including four clutch makes in the final two minutes. Grace Alexander chipped in with eleven points and Kalvities had ten.

Heise led all scorers with 23 points, 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Leah Thompson had 13 points while Ella Clark scored eleven.

Penfield (13-1) will look for their eleventh-straight win when they host HF-L on Tuesday, January 24th. Hilton (9-5) will look to bounce back against Thomas on Friday, January 27th.

Irondequoit 42, Gates Chili 40

In a nail-biter down the stretch, the Spartans grabbed their second win of the season over the Eagles.

Gates-Chili’s India Williams was a dominant presence underneath scoring 12 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. Melice Gaye and Mysha Moses each scored seven points. Ella Brennan led the Eagles with 19 points while Evin Terzioglu pitched in nine points.

Gates-Chili (8-5) will look to keep the good momentum going at Mendon next Friday, January 27th. Irondequoit (4-10) will head back home to host Eastridge on Saturday, January 28th.

Thomas 61, Brighton 55

Mady Kelly stole the show for the Titans, netting a career-high 40 points while also netting the 1,000th point of her career as Thomas won a close one against Brighton.

The Bruins did their best to ruin Kelly’s party. The Titans led 42-38 heading into the fourth and kept their lead until Brighton’s Shannon O’Hora hit a three-pointer with just over three minutes remaining to tie the game at 50.

While Kelly was the big scorer, it was her teammates getting it done down the closing stretch. Ella Wambach scored the next two buckets for the Titans down low, followed a Ruby Marrapese bucket with 1:30 to play. Leading 56-52 with 40 seconds left, Kelly dished it to Wambach who made the layup to put the game out of reach.

Thomas (7-5) will travel to Canandaigua on Monday, January 23rd. Brighton (5-8) will hit the road and take on Athena/Odyssey on Wednesday, January 25th.

Brockport 47, Athena/Odyssey 41

The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game in the 31st annual Coach Chow Tournament at Spencerport High School.

Senior Ava Velletri paced Brockport with 21 points. Janelle Laureano and Keira Wilson each added six points a piece for the Blue Devils.

Brockport (8-7) will take on Churchville-Chili in the championship game on Saturday.

Churchville-Chili 41, Spencerport 27

Sydney Postell had a game-high 22 points as the Saints knocked off the Rangers in the first-round matchup of the Coach Chow tournament.

The Saints led 22-16 at halftime, then held the Rangers to single digits points in the second half to secure the win. Haley Leonard netted nine points for the Saints with Amelia Breton adding six.

On Saturday, Churchville-Chili (8-5) will take on Brockport in the championship game of the tournament while Spencerport (1-13) will battle Athena/Odyssey in the consolation game.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 71, Eastridge 40

The Cougars got back on track with a big road win over the Lancers. With the win, HF-L has won five of their last six games.

Marlee Green led the way for the Cougars with 13 points while Sam Osovski and Reese Dusett each tallied 12 points. For the Lancers, seventh-grader Aaliviah Green scored 16 points.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (10-4) has a big test up next when they travel to Penfield on Tuesday, January 24th. Eastridge (5-7) will look to get back on track at home against East the same evening.

C.G. Finney 44, Franklin 18

The Falcons controlled the game from start to finish as they picked up their ninth win of the year.

Finney (9-4) will travel to Oakfield on Wednesday, January 25th. Franklin (0-11) will try and get their first win of the year against North Rose-Wolcott on Monday, January 23rd.