Roundball Roundup: February 8, 2020

Boys Basketball

Irondequoit 55, Webster Thomas 53

Victor 61, Rush-Henrietta 58

Victor moved to 15-0 on the season and won their first league title since 2004 as they defeated Rush-Henrietta 61-58.

Matt Caggiano led the Blue Devils with 17 points, Chase Dickens had 16, and Connor Williams netted 15.

Victor used some sharp three-point shooting to open up a 52-36 lead late in the third quarter.

Rush-Henrietta was able to cut into the deficit, but the Royal Comets never got the ball back after they made it a three-point game with a few seconds left in the game.

Pittsford Mendon 56, Greece Athena 47

Mendon locked up first place in Monroe County Division III for the second consecutive season as the Vikings won their third straight. Jacob Shadders led the Vikings with 24 points, including three three-pointers, and nine rebounds. Freshman Jackson Green netted 13 points for Mendon.

Rochester Academy 67, Chesterton 58

Rochester Academy moved to 9-7 on the season as they defeated Chesterton 67-58.

The Racers raced out to a 15-5 lead early, but the Chargers charged back to make it just a 21-20 game in the second quarter. Chesterton was unable to complete the comeback as RACS won by 9.

Albert Tomlin for RACS led all scorers with 33 points. Travon Major had 15, and Daniel Garcia netted 10.

Girls Basketball

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Dansville 47

Mercy remained undefeated at home and advanced to 14-2, handing Dansville their second loss of the season. The Monarchs led by as much as 24 in the 3rd quarter before pulling off the 14 point win. Caroline Murphy led Mercy with 17 points, while Karli Harnischfeger netted 13 and Emily Tabone recorded 12. Dansville’s Grace Rittenhouse scored a game-high 19 points, including three three-pointers to open the game.