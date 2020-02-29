Roundball Roundup: February 28, 2020

Girls Basketball

(7) Victor 45, (2) Gates-Chili 35

(3) Bishop Kearney 84, (6) Webster Schroeder 56

Bishop Kearney controlled the game from start to finish as they defeated Webster Schroeder 84-56. Taylor Norris recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Saniaa Wilson and Marianna Freeman each tallied 23 for the Kings.

Julia Perales, Anya Watkins, and Mariah Watkins each scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.

(1) Penfield 54, (9) Webster Thomas 32

The Patriots remain on top of Class AA with a 22 point win over Webster Thomas. Nyara Simmons recorded 15 points and six 6 rebounds for Penfield, while Haley Emmick netted 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 steals.

(4) Mercy 57, (5) Fairport 43

The Monarchs kept the Red Raiders at bay as Mercy moves on to the Class AA semifinals. Mercy led by as much as 16 points late, and never let the margin shrink below eight after halftime. Katie Whitaker led Mercy with 15 points and Emily Tabone contributed 14.

Boys Basketball

(1) Victor 63, (9) Fairport 57 (OT)

(4) McQuaid 84, (5) Webster Thomas 68

The night belonged to the Knights as McQuaid basketball punched its ticket to the Class AA semifinals on Tuesday night at Blue Cross Arena. Jermaine Taggart scored a game-high 24 points, while Kobe Boggart and Keith Warren each netted 21 for the Knights.

(2) UPrep 98, (10) Gates-Chili 63

After a back-and-forth, high-paced first half that saw UPrep lead 44-34 at the half, the Griffins pulled away in the second to cruise to a 98-63 win. UPrep will take on Rush-Henrietta in the semifinals.