Roundball Roundup: February 26, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

Finney 83, Northstar 70

East 101, Leadership 73

One week ago, the Eagles broke triple digits in a win over the Lions. In Friday night’s rematch, history repeated itself to sweep this season’s series.

Three players for East had more than 20 points each, Darren Blocker Jr. with 31, Justus Ross-Simmons with 29, and Damani Barley with 21. Blocker scored 24 of his points in the second half, and made 11-of-12 short range field goals.

Mo McKinney led the Lions with 29 points of his own.

Athena 59, Sutherland 57

In a wild finish, Edgardo Ortiz made a layup as time expired to give Greece Athena a 59-57 win over Pittsford Sutherland.

Kenny Freeman led the Trojans with 16 points while Austin Brown added 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Jake Preisser had a game-high 19 points while Shane Leonard added 15.

Gates-Chili 64, Webster Schroeder 47

The Spartans began the game with a 13-0 lead and never looked back. Seniors Adam Williams and Spencer Glenn led Gates-Chili to a big win over Webster Schroeder, who they only beat by one point earlier this season, to remain undefeated.

Glenn recorded a triple-double for Gates-Chili, with 17 points, 15 blocks, and 10 rebounds, while Williams scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Devon Payton scored 13 points of his own.

Schroeder lost star Ky’mere Meeks on the first play of the game.

World of Inquiry 66, Franklin 55

Senior guard Romel Brown had a big night in the Griffins win over Franklin on Friday. He scored 21 points on the night.

The Quakers were led by Khalil Cotton, who netted 24 points on senior night.

School of the Arts 74, Monroe 48

SOTA avenged their earlier loss to Monroe this year with a convincing 74-48 win.

A quick start put the Silverhawks in front 26-18 and they kept their foot on the glass, redeeming their blown fourth quarter loss to the Red Jackets earlier this month.

Reggie Smith led the Silverhawks with 20 points while Ethain Clarke-Desouza recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Monroe’s JaH’meir Speed led all scorers with 23 points.

Brighton 71, Penfield 64

A high-scoring fourth quarter saw Brighton emerge victorious as the Bruins moved to 3-3, dropping Penfield to 6-2.

The Bruins outscored the Patriots 26-22 in the final quarter with sophomore Troy McPherson recording a game-high 21 points. RJ Wilkins tallied 19 points to lead the Patriots.

McQuaid 69, Edison Tech 56

Keith Warren and Joe Cairns netted 18 and 17 points respectively as McQuaid moved to 4-3 on the season Friday night. The Knights will face Bishop Kearney on Saturday as they look for their second-straight win.

NE Douglass 69, Early College 39

The Panthers notched their second win of the season, defeating Early College by 30 points. The difference was a big second quarter where Douglass outscored Early College 24-10. Je’Keim Mosley had a game-high 22 points for the Panthers, while Myqyng Arline led the Cobras with 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Finney 65, Northstar 58

It was a good day to be a Finney Falcon as the girls team handed Northstar their first loss of the season.

Jahniya Johnson and Sarina Pasquantonio scored 57 of Finney’s 65 points as Johnson had a game-high 30 and Pasquantonio netted 27.

Bria Danesi had 25 in the losing effort while Alayna Garwood had 11 points and 19 rebounds.

Aquinas 68, School of the Arts 31

The Li’l Irish bounced back from their loss against Mercy on Thursday night, moving to 5-3 on the season.

Jazlynn Logan led the Silverhawks with 26 points, five rebounds, and seven steals, while Ki’ara Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Webster Thomas 46, Brighton 37

The Titans got a win on senior night, with the seniors tallying 21 of the team’s total points in the win over Brighton. Sophomore Mady Kelly led Thomas with 13 points.

Kiara Anglin recorded a double-double for the Bruins, with 23 points and 10 rebounds.