Roundball Roundup: February 19, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

East 107, Leadership 82

UPrep 76, Kearney 32

After a disappointing loss to Aquinas, UPrep bounced back with a big win over Bishop Kearney. The Lions got out to a quick 19-4 lead and never looked back. Their relentless defense kept the Knights below 20 points until the fourth quarter as UPrep moved to 2-1 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittsford Mendon 76, Brighton 53

Lexi Green shined on senior night, leading the team with 19 points as the Vikings advanced to 5-0 on the year. Brighton’s Kiara Anglin led all scorers on Friday night with 22 points.

Mendon travels to 1-3 Webster Thomas on Monday night.

Webster Schroeder 44, Hilton 39

Anya Watkins led the Warriors with 18 points and 14 rebounds in their win over Hilton.

Schroeder was up eight points after the third quarter, but the Cadets cut it to just a 33-31 game with less than five minutes remaining.

The Warriors were able to close it out with big three-pointers by Watkins and Julia Perales that extended their lead to seven. The Cadets would not be able to complete the comeback.

Webster Schroeder moves to 3-2 with the win while Hilton falls to 1-3.

Fairport 61, Rush-Henrietta 41

A 19-6 run in the third quarter helped the Red Raiders solidify their 20 point win over the Royal Comets. Bella Pucci dominated with 22 points for the sophomore guard, while Ella Meabon racked up 14.

Fairport advances to 5-1 on the season.

Penfield 62, Webster Thomas 41

Elisa Faklaris’ 26 points powered Penfield to 4-1 on the season as they defeated the Titans of Thomas.

The Patriots came out firing and opened up a 21-9 lead just before the first quarter expired. Their lead grew to 32-17 at the half and they were able to close out the game.

The Patriots will take on Churchville-Chili on Monday while Thomas battles unbeaten Mendon on the same day.

Canandaigua 53, Eastridge 27

Kyleigh Chapman and Mya Herman combined for 26 points as the Braves defeated the winless Lancers. Eastridge did not score a field goal until the final minute of the first quarter, but senior Olivia Petsos kept the team in the game with two three-pointers before the first half ended.

Greece Olympia 71, Greece Odyssey 33

In the Battle of Greece, Olympia proved to be the champion. It was a close game early on, but the Spartans ran away with it. Taylor Jung netted 23 of the team’s 71 points, while Abby Dewar scored 14 points.

Olympia moves to 2-2 on the year, while Odyssey waits for their first win of the season.

Brockport 50, Greece Athena 22

Brockport snapped a two-game losing streak with a 50-22 win over Greece Athena. The Blue Devils got out to a quick 12-4 lead after the first quarter, scoring multiple points in transition. Athena drops to 2-2 with the loss while Brockport moves to 3-2.