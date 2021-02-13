Roundball Roundup: February 12, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northstar 79, Bishop Kearney 74

Webster Schroeder 57, Fairport 43

The Warriors picked up their first win of the season over the Red Raiders at home. The game was back-and-forth all night long, with Schroeder up by two at the half. It came down to the final two minutes of play, as Schroeder outscored Fairport 8-1.

Monroe 59, SOTA 57

After an even first half, SOTA found themselves with a 29-28 point lead into the second. In the third quarter, the Silverhawks saw their lead grow to nine points as they lead 46-35 heading into the through quarter.

But in the final stanza, Monroe played lights-out. The Red Jackets outscored the Silverhawks 24-11 in the fourth to secure a 59-57 win. Amariyon Johnson scored 14 points in the final quarter to give Monroe the win. He had four three-pointers in the quarter. Monroe moves to 2-0 with the win while SOTA falls to 0-2.

Penfield 51, Spencerport 48

It was a barn burner in Spencerport tonight, but the Patriots hung on for the win. After the first quarter, Penfield led 14-13, and by halftime the teams were tied at 21 thanks to major defensive efforts on both ends of the court. With five minutes left, Spencerport trailed by 10 and crawled within three points with 1:51 on the clock. The Rangers could only score four more to finish the game.

World of Inquiry 81, Franklin 65

A quick start gave World of Inquiry a 18-11 lead heading into the second. The Griffins maintained that lead throughout the night as they picked up their second win of the season to move to 2-0. Jeshua Shaw and Dorian Smith lead World of Inquiry with 19 points each.

Eastridge 87, Greece Odyssey 44

Eastridge controlled the game from start to finish as the defending sectional champs picked up their first win of the season with a 33-point victory over Odyssey. Caquan Wester scored 15 points to lead the Lancers. David Holmes, Jr and Emmanuel Leftenant each netted 11 and Cordell Young tallied 10 to make it a balanced scoring effort for the Eastridge in the win. Jabril Green led Odyssey with 15 points in the loss.

Vertus 53, Rochester Academy 50

It was a game fought until the very end between the Warriors and the Racers. Going into the half, Vertus led by five points. Both teams had huge third quarters, entering the final frame of play tied at 38. Rochester Academy’s late effort was not enough to record a win.

Greece Athena 92, Greece Arcadia 55

In a cross-town battle, the Trojans used a big second half to pick up a 92-55 win. It was a tie game at 26 all after Vinnie Cacia led the Titans on a 15-2 run to end the second quarter. But Athena dominated the second half 66-29 to move to 1-1 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Rochester 64, Gananda 30

The Bombers dominated on Senior Night, defeating the Blue Panthers by 34 points. Zoe Zutes led all scorers with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and six steals. Samantha Lewis also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. East Rochester moves to 4-0 on the season.