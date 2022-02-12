Boys Basketball

East 95, McQuaid 79

The Eagles jumped out to a fast start and came up clutch in the fourth quarter get their revenge on McQuaid.

East had a high-scoring first half and led 52-37 heading into the break. The Knights responded and cut the lead to just three points as they trailed 62-59 after three quarters.

But the Eagles made a charge to start the frame as they scored the first twelve points of the quarter to build up their lead for good.

Shamir Caruthers led the way for the Eagles with 25 points. Damani Barley netted 24, eighth-grader Zion Parsons had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Kai McCullough had 16 points.

East (10-3) will close out their regular season with another premier matchup as they host Edison Tech. McQuaid (10-8) will travel to Leadership Saturday afternoon before they conclude their regular season against their rivals from Aquinas on Thursday.

Avon 58, Le Roy 53

With less than a minute remaining, Zach Colvin hit the game-winning three-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and give the Braves the win.

The game was tight from start to finish. The Braves led 13-12 after the first quarter, 26-24 after the second, and 42-38 after the third quarter.

Colvin led his team with 19 points and eight rebounds while Andrew Rowland had ten points and eight assists.

Merritt Holly had 21 points for the Oatkan Knights in the losing effort while Mitchell Hockey netted 20.

Avon (14-3) will travel to Warsaw on Saturday afternoon while Le Roy (13-5) will host Hornell on Wednesday.

Thomas 61, Brighton 52

The Titans extended a 21-15 halftime lead into a 43-30 margin heading into the fourth thanks to a strong third quarter. That was enough to push them to their tenth straight win as they topped the Bruins, spoiling Brighton’s senior night.

Thomas (13-3) will host Bishop Kearney on Saturday afternoon while Brighton (10-7) will look to snap a four-game losing streak on the road at Irondequoit on Saturday night.

Wayne 67, Penn Yan 55

The Eagles sent their seniors out on a high note with a win over the Mustangs.

The two teams met in mid-January with the Mustangs coming out on top in a nail-biter 52-51.

On Friday night, Wayne jumped out to a fast start, leading 19-9 after the first quarter. They led 38-26 at the half and were able to keep the twelve-point margin through the second half.

Wayne (12-6) got their fourth win in a row and will play at Mynderse on Tuesday in their next game. For their regular season finale, Penn Yan (9-10) will host Pal-Mac the same evening.

Monroe 76, NE Douglass 68

Trailing 34-29 with a minute left in the first half, the Red Jackets exploded and went on a 12-0 run to close the half, giving them a 41-34 halftime lead which they would turn into a 76-68 victory.

Monroe (7-9) will host Early College on Monday night while NE Douglass (7-11) will travel to Brighton on Wednesday night.

World of Inquiry 65, Early College 62 OT

The Griffins pulled out a thrilling overtime win to secure their second win of the month.

World of Inquiry (6-11) will play SOTA on Saturday. Early College (2-15) will try and snap a five-game losing streak as they take on Monroe on Monday.

School of the Arts 66, Wilson 38

Sam Howland and Keshaun Chatman nearly outscored their opponents by themselves as the Silverhawks got a big victory over the Wildcats.

SOTA got out to a hot start, leading 17-7 after the first quarter. They continued their strong play as their lead ballooned up to 42-18 early in the third quarter.

Howland and Chatman both tallied 18 points in the win. Dasiah White led Wilson with 17 points.

SOTA (6-12) will host World of Inquiry on Saturday afternoon while Wilson (8-10) welcomes Schroeder into their gym on Monday night.

Girls Basketball

Schroeder 38, Victor 33

For the second time this year, the Lady Warriors took down Victor, securing their fourth win in a row.

It was low scoring first half with Schroeder taking a 16-15 lead into halftime. In the third, Mariah Watkins began to take over hitting three triples in the quarter to help the Warriors take a 30-23 lead into the fourth.

Watkins led all scorers with 22 points. Kaitlin Murphy led the way for Victor with 14 points while her teammate Eva Pronti chipped in 10.

Schroeder (12-5) will hit the road to take on Rush-Henrietta on Monday. Victor (12-6) face Penfield at home in their regular season finale the same evening.

Thomas 53, Brighton 48

After losing round one, Thomas got revenge in the second matchup pulling away late to secure the win.

The first half belonged to the Titans as they took a 25-21 lead into the half. Coming out of halftime, Thomas turned up the intensity on the defensive end creating several turnovers with their zone defense. The Titans held a 37-32 lead after three quarters of action.

Brighton’s Kiara Anglin scored 15 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Brighton’s history. Anglin now has 1,091 career points passing her assistant coach, Brooke Wolff for the top spot.

Thomas (6-11) snapped a five-game losing streak with the win and will travel to Churchville-Chili to take on the Saints on Monday. Brighton (8-10) will host Mendon on Monday.