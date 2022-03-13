Boys Basketball

Class AA- Jamestown 60, Aquinas 58

A furious late rally could not overcome a lackluster fourth quarter as the Li’l Irish fell by just two points.

Aquinas led 23-21 at the half, but lost the lead heading into the final frame when Jamestown’s Trey Drake beat the third quarter buzzer with a deep running three-pointer. That made the game 38-36.

Jamestown opened the fourth on an 8-0 run and had a seemingly safe 56-49 lead with 20 seconds left in the game.

That’s when things got a little crazy.

Jack Bleier banked home a deep three to make it 56-52 with 17 seconds left.

After Jamestown made one free throw, Mason Blackwood banked home another three and the Li’l Irish were down just 57-55 with 11.3 seconds left.

The Red Raiders sunk both of their free throws, then Bleier made yet another three-pointer to make the score 59-58 with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Drake got fouled and went to the free throw line. He made the first, then missed the second but Jamestown recovered the offensive rebound to end the madness and secure the win.

Drake led the way for Jamestown with 23 points while Sean Paige had 19. Mason Blackwood had a team-high 19 for Aquinas while Bleier netted 14.

Class A- Amherst 60, Mendon 58

A game of runs saw the Tigers come out on top as Mendon’s last second prayer went unanswered as the Vikings lost by two points.

Amherst led 23-15 at halftime and took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter as the Tigers were up 41-32.

But the Vikings stormed out to a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter and led 46-43 with 4:16 left to play.

However, the Tigers answered. Down 48-45, Amherst took over and busted off a 12-2 run and led 57-50 with a minute to play. The run was highlighted by three-pointers from Gary Johnson and Nick Moore.

The Vikings buckled down for one last push. Caleb Lewis made a tough layup to make it 57-52 with 57 seconds remaining. With 33 seconds to play, Eric Krowl secured an offensive rebound and scored on the put-back to put the score at 57-54. With ten seconds remaining, Lewis missed a three-pointer and Jackson Green got another put-back to make it just a one-point game with 57-56 with 8.8 seconds remaining. Amherst would make one of two free throws.

After a pair of timeouts, Mendon had 3.4 seconds left with the ball being inbounded near midcourt. Green got the pass, raced towards the three-point line and fired a shot around three defenders that clanged off the backboard. The Vikings argued for a foul that would not come.

With the win, Amherst advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Class B- Allegany-Limestone 45, Newark 30

The Reds could never get much going on offense as they fell to a talented Gators team.

Newark trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and could only muster up five points in the second, as they were behind 19-12 at the half.

The rest of the game followed a similar script as Newark never got into a shooting rhythm, which ended their season earlier than the would have liked.

Isaiah Camp was the only Newark player in double figures, scoring ten points. Raeshawn Howard added eight points.

Tyler Curran led all scorers with 22 points for Allegany-Limestone, which is off to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Class C- Salamanca 61, Avon 59

A furious Avon comeback came up short as Andy Herrick hit the game-winning three-pointer with 30 seconds to play and push the Warriors into the state semifinals.

Avon trailed 40-33 at the half and 55-43 with 6:44 remaining in the game, Lee Hartke and Michael Rowland hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the lead to six. After a Warrior three made it 58-49 with 5:33 to play in the game, the Braves busted off a 10-0 run to take a 59-58 lead with 1:30 remaining.

Herrick’s three-pointer gave Salamanca a two-point lead and on the ensuing possession Avon turned the ball over.

Avon fouled Salamanca and the Warriors missed their free throw to keep it a 61-59 game with 6.1 seconds left. The Braves ran up the court and called another timeout to set up an inbounds play with 2.4 seconds left.

Avon’s inbound pass was deflected and nearly turned over but the Braves were able to corral the ball and toss a shot near the rim that never got close. There was plenty of contact on the play but the referees did not call a foul.

Avon senior Zach Colvin ended his career with a masterpiece, scoring 31 points, over half of Avon’s total. Andrew Rowland scored nine points, Jack Browne had seven, Michael Rowland had six, with Hartke adding four and Hudson Volpe scoring two.

For Salamanca, Lucus Brown led the way with 30 points. Herrick had 15 points.

Class D- Avoca/Prattsburgh 78, Westfield 56

In a battle of the top two ranked teams in the state, Avoca/Prattsburgh proved why they’re number one as they rolled through the Wolverines by 22 points.

A/P led 35-27 at the half and then opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to bust the game open.

Sawyer Devoe led all scorers with 30 points while Pacey Hopkins added 25 for Avoca/Prattsburgh.

Girls Basketball

Class AA- Kearney 64, Lancaster 55

Kearney will head back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020 taking down Lancaster, the number two ranked team in the state.

The Lady Kings, who are ranked fourth, took it to Legends in the first half holding a 37-17 lead into halftime. Lancaster would fight back in the third quarter making it a 50-40 game heading into the final frame. In the fourth quarter, the Kings did just enough to keep the Legends at bay to secure their trip to the final four.

Freshman Klarissa Goode led the way for Kearney with 19 points. Her older sister, Kaia, pitched in 16 points while Aniya Rowe had 14.

Lancaster’s Madison Francis had a game-high 24 points while Rachel Kamrowski had eleven of her 16 points come in the third quarter.

Class A- Mendon 77, Williamsville South 35

From start to finish, the Vikings picked apart the Billies in one of the most convincing wins of the year.

Mendon jumped out to a fast start holding a 21-7 lead after one quarter of action. In the second quarter, Mendon tapped into another gear. The Vikings turned up the heat on defense forcing Williamsville South into several turnovers which resulted in easy baskets the other way. Mendon held a 41-14 lead into the halfway mark and they never looked back.

Anaya Coleman led the way with 28 points with her teammate Lily Kennedy right behind her with 26. Gretchen Dolan was the leading scorer for the Billies with 16.

Class B- Waterloo 70, Lewiston-Porter 45

After holding a seven point lead at halftime, the Indians outscored the Lancers 36-18 in the last 16 minutes of action to secure the win.

Addison Bree, an eighth grader for Waterloo, was red hot from distance hitting six three-pointers in the contest. Bree led the way with 20 points. Giavanna White-Principio made her presence felt down low with 16 points while Morgan Caraballo had ten.

Waterloo extended their winning streak to 39 games and will head back to the final four for the first time since 2013 when they fell in the state championship to Irvington.

Class C- East Rochester 60, Frewsburg 57

The Lady Bombers secured their state semifinal appearance in school history with the win over Frewsburg.

East Rochester pushed the pace and dominated early on holding a 21-point lead early in the second quarter. Sam Lewis and Zarriah Eldridge combined for 36 points in the first half.

But Frewsburg would climb all the way and make things interesting. Late in the third quarter, Taytum Jimerson hit a three-pointer from the right wing to give the Bears a 46-45 lead. To end the third, Lewis would help fuel a 6-0 run to make it a 51-46 game heading into the final eight minutes of action.

With less than three minutes to go, the game was tied at 53 until Aniyah Eldridge knocked down a deep three-pointer to give the Lady Bombers the lead and they never looked back.

Lewis stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists to get a triple-double. Lily Funk did her part with 16 points while Zarriah Eldridge had 13 points including three three-pointers.

Frewsburg’s Teghan Trocki had 21 points.

Class D- Sherman 35, Batavia-Notre Dame 29

In a low-scoring affair, Batavia-Notre Dame had their season come to an end.

The Fighting Irish held a 24-22 team heading into halftime. Then in the second half, they struggled mightily to find the bottom of the net.

Sherman held Batavia-Notre Dame scoreless in the third quarter as it was a 30-24 game heading into the fourth. The Fighting Irish were able to pull within one point late in the fourth, but Sherman pulled away late to secure their trip to the final four.

Sherman’s Paige Gratto was dominant on both ends of the floor scoring 24 points in the contest. Judah Macdonald led the way for the Fighting Irish with nine points.