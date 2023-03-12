Boys Basketball

Class AA: Victor 66, Niagara Falls (VI) 59

Fresh off their first sectional title since 1978 a week ago, the Blue Devils stamped their legacy Saturday night as they booked the first trip to the state final four in school history.

The Blue Devils stormed out the gates holding a 10 point lead after two quarters of play. The Wolverines fought back in the third outscoring the Blue Devils 17-9 in the frame to make it a 43-41 game into the deciding quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to Griffen Hopkins. The sophomore guard led the charge with 11 points in the frame as Victor scored 23 total to the game out of reach.

Hopkins led all scorers with 21 points. Juniors Nick Leonard and Garrett Clar pitched in 15 and 13 points respectively. Cam Ryan finished with eight.

Victor (22-2) will head to Glens Falls where they will take on Brentwood out of the Long Island area. The game is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 2:45 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Class A: Irondequoit 51, Amherst (VI) 48

Chris Cardon’s sendoff season continued its magical run as his Eagles head back to Glens Falls for the third time since 2017. This will be the 37th and final season season for the legendary Irondequoit head coach.

The Eagles jumped out a 33-24 lead into the break. However, Irondequoit went cold in the third quarter as Amherst cut their deficit to six into the fourth.

Amherst made it just a one-point game late in the fourth quarter. However, Irondequoit never surrendered the lead and held on for the victory.

Ryan Heath paced the Eagles with 18 points while Xavier Gissendanner and Isaiah Ballard had 12 points a piece.

Irondequoit (21-4) will travel to Cool Insuring Arena next Friday, March 17th to take South Side out of Section VIII.

Class B: Newark 66, Fredonia (VI) 58 (OT)

Brayden Steve’s prayer from well beyond the arc kept the Reds season alive to push the game into overtime where Newark prevailed to seal the win.

Trailing 54-51 with less than two seconds to play, Steve knocked down a three-pointer from near half court as time expired. In overtime, he and Kellen Foster took over, accounting for all 12 points in the extra frame.

Steve led his team with 25 points with five triples while Foster ended up with 21 points on four long balls. Newark big man Raeshawn Howard did his part with 16 points.

Newark (21-4) is off to the state semifinal where they will face Section III’s Westhill. The game will take place at Cool Insuring Arena at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th.

Class C: Randolph (VI) 57, Lyons 47

Playing four games in seven days caught up to Section V’s Class C representative as Lyons ran out of gas late in the game.

Lyons found themselves in a 35-25 hole at halftime behind four triples from Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington in the first sixteen minutes of play. Randolph extended the lead to 11 into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Lyons couldn’t cut into the Randolph lead to make a run as their 15-game winning streak came to an end.

Jacob Sides led the way for Lyons with 16 points while JC Walker pitched in 11. Randolph’s Carson Conley had a game-high 24 points while Huntington finished with 16.

Lyons’ season came to an end with a 24-2 record.

Class D: Avoca/Prattsburgh 67, Panama (VI) 35

The defending Class D state champs took care of business with a convincing win over Panama.

Senior Haden Abbott finished with a double-double with 18 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Sawyer Devoe scored his 1,000th career point as he finished with 21 points. Macoy Putnam added 10 points.

Avoca/Prattsburgh (23-2) will advance to the state semifinal where they will face Hamilton out of Section III. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Girls Basketball

Class AA: Schroeder 64, Lancaster (VI) 57

Mariah Watkins was spectacular for the Warriors, dropping 34 points, with 22 coming in the second half, as Schroeder moved onto the state final four for the first time in program history.

Schroeder got off to a slow start, trailing 17-2 in the first few minutes. They were down 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, with Lancaster star sophomore Madison Francis scoring twelve points in the first frame alone.

Things changed in the second quarter, as Francis got in foul trouble and was sent to the bench with four fouls. Schroeder used her absence to their advantage and cut the lead to 30-26 at halftime.

With Francis on the bench for the entire third quarter, Watkins took advantage. She scored five field goals in the quarter as her ten points helped tie the game at 41 heading to the fourth.

Watkins opened up the fourth with an and-one, as Schroeder took its first lead of the game. Tied at 52 with just over three minutes to go, Sarah Ferruzza hit a jumper to put the Warriors back in the lead. After Lancaster answered back with a bucket, Ferruzza once again came up clutch with a three-pointer to take a 57-54 lead with two minutes to play.

Lancaster got within one on the other end of the court, then it was Bria Watkins who hit the big shot for the Warriors with a deep two to make the game 59-56.

Schroeder kept their lead throughout crunch time and was up 59-57 with less than 30 seconds to go. Mariah Watkins drove into the lane and hit a tough shot in the point to put the game out of reach for good.

Bria joined her sister in double digits by scoring 15 points, with six coming in the fourth quarter. Mya Perales had six points, Ferruzza had five, Addison Morgan had three points with Ava Gallup netting a point to round out the scoring.

Francis finished with 14 points for Lancaster, with McKenna Corcoran scoring 13 and Brooke Bauer netting nine points.

Schroeder (22-1) completed an undefeated season against Western New York teams and will play Baldwin from Section VIII on Friday, March 13th at 6:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in Albany. Baldwin was ranked ninth in the latest NYSSWA rankings, with Schroeder coming in at number four.

Class A: Canandaigua 53, Hamburg 47 (OT)

The Braves raced out to a big lead against the Bulldogs, then came up clutch when it mattered most as Canandaigua took down Hamburg in overtime.

Canandaigua used their trademark stifling defense to take a 24-14 lead at halftime. After the break, Virginia Tech-bound forward Clara Strack started to dominate for Hamburg, as she had 15 points in the third quarter alone to tie the game at 38 heading to the fourth.

Eily Hubler and Mya Herman opened up the final frame with back-to-back buckets, but then the Braves went scoreless for the next five minutes. Trailing 43-42, Julia Geitner ended the drought as she hit a clutch three-pointer with 33 seconds left to put Canandaigua up front 45-43.

However, Strack answered with a putback on her own miss to tie it up at 45 and send the game to overtime.

The extra period belonged to the Braves. Liv Schor took a steal the length of the floor for a layup to make it 49-45 with 2:45 left in overtime. Hamburg would never get the game within two points again as Canandaigua advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Canandaigua (20-5) will take on Manhasset from Section VIII in the final four on Friday, March 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College. In the latest NYSSWA state rankings, Canandaigua was ranked 6th and Manhasset was ranked 7th.

Class B: Waterloo 73, Depew (VI) 62

Jazzmyn Lewis went off for 26 points as the Tigers used a strong third quarter to propel them into the state final four for the second straight year.

Waterloo trailed 26-22 at halftime, then scored 22 points in the third quarter alone as they took a 44-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Lewis, Morgan Caraballo, and Natalie DiSanto led the way, scoring a combined 20 points in the frame.

In the fourth quarter, Caraballo and Lewis iced the game at the free throw line as the Tigers punched their tickets back to Albany.

Caraballo finished with 18 points while DiSanto had 13.

Mia Vannelli had a game-high 30 points for Depew while Kaylee Krysztof had 17 points.

Waterloo (24-1) will head back to the state semifinals for the second straight year, as they try and avenge last year’s state championship defeat. They will take on Cortland of Section III in the semifinals on Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. Waterloo was ranked 6th in the latest NYSSWA state rankings while Cortland was ranked 9th.

Class C: Randolph (VI) 42, Pavilion 40

A slow start proved to be the demise for the Golden Gophers, as despite surging in the second half, the Cardinals were able to come away with the win in the final seconds.

Randolph led 15-6 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 25-13 at halftime. 6’2” Gannon-bound forward Lauren Kingsley kept Pavilion in the game, as she had all but one of the Golden Gophers’ first-half points.

Pavilion’s defense stepped up in the third quarter, as they allowed just four points in the frame. Karlee Zinkievich finally got rolling, as she had seven points in the third to make it a 29-26 game heading to the fourth.

Pavilion grabbed the lead at 31-29 midway through the fourth, but Randolph stormed back in front at 40-37 with 1:31 left in the game. Zinkievich tied the game up at 40 in the final minute with a three-pointer.

With 12 seconds to play, Katelyn Storer netted the game-winning bucket as she scored off of a Quinn Pence feed. Pavilion’s last-second attempts didn’t find the bottom of the net, ending the game.

Kingsley led the Golden Gophers with 20 points, while Zinkievich had 15 points, all in the second half.

Eighth-grader Skylar Herrington led the Cardinals with 14 points while Pence had 12 points.

Pavilion’s season and a fantastic era of Golden Gopher basketball ended with a 22-4 record, as they graduate both Kingsley and Zinkeivich.

Class D: Panama (VI) 63, Keshequa 44

Future Brockport Golden Eagle Mandy Brink had 28 points for Panama as the Panthers rolled past Keshequa.

Brink had ten points in the first quarter alone as Panama raced out to a 21-9 lead heading to the second. The Panthers extended their lead to 33-16 at halftime and while Keshequa stayed competitive throughout the second half, the game was never in doubt.

Libby Benner, Julia Wilkins, and Braelyn Isaman scored 35 of Keshequa’s 44 points. Benner and Wilkins each had twelve, with Isaman, an eighth-grader, scoring eleven.

Brink had a busy day at the charity stripe, as she went 15/24 from the free throw line. Kaitlyn Horton was the only other Panther in double figures, scoring 14 points.

Keshequa finished the season with a 19-6 record and their second sectional title in the last four years.