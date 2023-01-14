Boys Basketball

Fairport 66, Brighton 61 Final/OT

Aiden White’s bucket with 20.2 seconds left in overtime proved to be the game-winner to break the Red Raiders’ two-game losing streak.

Trailing 57-55 with a minute left in regulation, Brighton’s Troy McPherson drilled a pull-up jumper to tie it up and send the game into overtime.

With two minutes left in overtime, Fairport’s Andrew Miller came up with a steal and fed it up to LaShard Lowery to make it 59 all. Later in overtime with the Red Raiders ahead 61-59, Reggie Smith, Jr. had a nice finish in transition to tie the game up at 61.

After a Red Raider timeout, White drove the lane and had a tough finish in traffic for the game-winning bucket. White finished with 16 points while Zach Ditzel led the Red Raiders with 17 points. Wallace Rahmaan also pitched in 15 points.

For the Bruins, Smith, Jr. led all scorers with 21 points while McPherson added 18 points.

Fairport (5-7) will look to keep their momentum alive at home versus McQuaid on Tuesday. Brighton (8-3) will hit the road to take on Monroe the same evening.

Irondequoit 58, Sutherland 52

Leading just 35-34 late in the third quarter, the Eagles turned up the defensive pressure, going on a 13-1 run to pull away from the Knights. Irondequoit let their big lead start to slip away late in the fourth, but the Eagles hit their free throws as it never got to a one-possession game.

Ryan Heath led all scorers with 19 points for the Eagles, while Xavier Gissendanner had 16 and Quinn VanKerkhove added ten.

Sam Pisanelli led the Knights with 16 points while Max Michalski added twelve.

Irondequoit (11-1) will be back at home on Sutherland Wednesday as they host Thomas. (8-4) will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they travel to Penfield.

Schroeder 62, Canandaigua 34

From start to finish, the Warriors dominated for their second straight win by 23 points or more.

It was a collective effort for Schroeder with five players scoring at least six points. Gio Schillaci led all Warriors with 14 points while Jack Kelly wasn’t far behind with ten points.

Jake Insley put up eight points while Jonathan McCaffrey stuffed the stat sheet with five points, ten rebounds, and four assists.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Warriors have now won seven of their last eight games.

Schroeder (7-3) will face its stiffiest test yet when they hit the road to face Victor on Saturday. Canandaigua (3-6) will look to turn things around at home on Tuesday, January 17th against Spencerport.

Mendon 76, Arcadia 25

The Vikings scored on a well-designed play just after the tip and never looked back, rolling past the Titans. Mendon led 23-6 after the first quarter and 45-10 at halftime.

Jackson Green led all scorers with 17 points and nine assists, while Ryan Deuel had 14 points and six assists. Xavier Smith led the way for Arcadia, netting ten points.

Mendon (9-4) will look to pick up its seventh straight win on Wednesday as they travel to undefeated Victor. Arcadia (1-11) will host Odyssey on the same evening, the team it defeated for its only win of the season.

Spencerport 60, Churchville-Chili 50

In a back-and-forth affair, the Rangers closed strong to come away with a much-needed home win.

The Rangers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 25-22 at the half, but the Saints controlled the third quarter, leading 41-37 heading to the fourth.

Churchville-Chili led 48-43 with just over four minutes remaining, but the Rangers exploded from there, ending the game on a 17-2 run to pick up the win. Kyle Milburn hit a three-pointer with over three minutes remaining to give the Rangers a 49-48 lead, which they would never relinquish.

Hunter Streb led Spencerport with 22 points. Bryon Streb added 20 points while Kyle Milburn tallied nine.

C-C’s Jason Gibbs led all scorers with 24 points, while Ricky Lagares tallied 15 points.

Spencerport (5-7) will look for their third straight win as they travel to Canandaigua on Monday. Churchville-Chili (6-5) will hope to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday, traveling to Gates Chili

Thomas 59, Gates Chili 41

The Titans led just 28-24 at the half but pulled away in the second to notch their fifth win in their last six games.

Thomas (7-4) will take a trip out to Hilton on Monday while Gates Chili (4-8) will head out to Wilson on the same evening.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 40, Victor 38

With 5.5 seconds remaining in the game, Jackie Funk nailed two free throws to secure the win for the Patriots. The victory gave Penfield their eighth win in a row.

It was a close contest throughout as Victor led 21-20 at the break and 31-30 heading into the final frame.

Senior guard Grace Alexander led the way for Penfield with 13 points while Emily Fordham joined her in double-digits with ten points. Funk added seven points with four coming in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Rhylin Fehrenbach had a game-high 14 points for the Blue Devils. Devin Livingston pitched in seven points.

Penfield (11-1) will look to keep their winning ways intact against Canandaigua on Wednesday, January 18th. Victor (3-6) will head back home to take on Livonia on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hilton 63, Rush-Henrietta 44

Hilton blitzed the Royal Comets with a 26-10 to start the game and never looked back, earning a convincing road win.

Ella Clark led the way with a game-high 24 points for the Cadets. Mallory Heise stuffed the box score with 19 points, ten rebounds, and six assists. Elena Graziano also hit double figures, scoring eleven points.

Alison Utter provided a spark for the Royal Comets late in the second quarter, hitting three three-pointers in less than 90 seconds. She finished with six triples and 21 points.

Hilton (8-4) will continue a four-game road trip as they battle Mercy on Tuesday while Rush-Henrietta (2-9) will host Mendon on the same evening.

Canandaigua 43, Thomas 35

Two clutch three pointers in the fourth quarter from Mya Herman helped the Braves grab their third straight win.

The senior guard led all scorers with 20 points while her teammate Kyleigh Chapman added 15 of her own. Mady Kelly paced the Titans with 16 points and Ruby Marrapese chipped in 11.

In their next outing, Canandaigua (8-2) will take on a red-hot Penfield squad on Wednesday, January 18th. Thomas (5-5) will look to get back on track against Athena/Odyssey the same evening.

C.G. Finney 47, Northstar 37

The Falcons continued their recent stretch of good basketball taking down the Knights on the road.

Trailing by seven points heading into the fourth quarter, Finney outscored Northstar 19 to 2 to nab their fourth win in their last five games.

C.G. Finney (8-4) will take some time off before hosting Franklin on Friday, January 20th. Northstar (7-4) will look to snap their two-game skid against Young Woman’s College Prep on Tuesday, January 17th.