Boys Basketball

East 68, Monroe 65 Final/OT

The red-hot Eagles defended homecourt to defeat Monroe in overtime. With the win over Monroe, East extended their winning streak to ten games.

In overtime, Jaquan Shears hit a floater with 1:12 to play to put the Red Jackets on top 63-61. On the ensuing possession, Quentin Smith came off a pick and roll and drilled a three-pointer to give the Eagles the lead and they never looked back.

Zion Parsons led East with 20 points while Micah pitched in 16 points. Kesean Leonard and Kollin McCullough had 11 points a piece. For Monroe, Jaquan Shears had a game-high 25 points while Davion Jones and Will Mckinney each had 12.

East (14-2) will have a quick turnaround as hit the road to take on Park, out of the Buffalo area, on Saturday, February 11th. Monroe (15-2) will head back home to take on Northeast on Monday, February 13th.

Mendon 65, Irondequoit 53

In a battle of two of the top teams in Class A, Mendon pulled away in the second half to hand Irondequoit their third loss of the season.

Mendon led 14-12 after the first quarter and kept a two-point lead after the second quarter, leading 29-27 at halftime.

The Vikings led 39-38 late in the third quarter, then they started to find their groove. Jackson Green made a layup in the paint at the buzzer, closing a 9-2 run to lead 48-40 after three quarters.

Irondequoit chipped into the lead, trailing 49-44 with six minutes left in the game. However, Mendon locked down on defense and converted on the other end, as they went on a 12-4 run to put the game away.

Mendon (12-7) will close their regular season against their rivals, Sutherland, on Wednesday, February 15th. Irondequoit (16-3) will host Athena on Tuesday, February 14th. The game will be head coach Chris Cardon’s final home regular season game after 37 seasons.

Franklin 73, UPrep 60

Behind an explosive third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to pull away to secure their seventh win in a row.

The game was tied at 38 heading into halftime before Franklin stepped on the gas in the third frame outscoring the Griffins 19-10. Shawn Goins swung the momentum with two deep three-pointers from the left wing.

Sha’mere Freeman paced the Bulldogs with a double-double as he dropped 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Goins scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half while junior forward Terence Thompson had a near triple-double with 14 points, 12 boards, and nine blocks.

For UPrep, Chris Powell led all scorers with 25 points.

Franklin (13-5) will their winning streak on the line at East on Monday, February 13th. UPrep (4-11) will take on Utica Proctor at Roberts Wesleyan College on Saturday, February 11th.

Penfield 74, Rush-Henrietta 51

Trailing by two with time winding down in the first quarter, Penfield’s Aiden Cook banked in a near-halfcourt shot to give the Patriots a 19-18 lead after the first. They parlayed that into a big second quarter to pull away from the Royal Comets.

Penfield lead 31-27 with 3:15 left in the second, then went on a 13-2 run to close out the frame. That gave them a 44-29 halftime lead which they would hold throughout the rest of the game.

Cook led the way with 21 points, sinking five three-pointers. Trevor Hofer added 15 points for the Patriots.

Jalen Taggert paced the Royal Comets with 14 points while Jacob Luc scored 13.

Penfield (11-8) will close out their regular season on the road at Fairport on Tuesday, February 14th. Rush-Henrietta (3-16) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak as they conclude their regular season slate at home against Victor on the same evening.

Vertus 77, C.G. Finney 49

After a mid-season lull where they dropped three consecutive games, the Warriors have since won seven of their last eight games.

For Vertus, Junior guard Jayden Ridley-Smith had a game-high 26 points. E’mere Fulton joined him in double figures with 13 points while Marcus Ridley had 11 points.

Nick Pasquantonio led the Falcons with 19 points while his teammate Ethan Krog contributed 12 points.

Vertus (12-6) will look to keep the good mojo alive next Tuesday, February 14th when they travel to School #33 to take on School of the Arts. C.G. Finney (9-10) will conclude their regular season on the road at Fillmore on Monday, February 13th.

Bloomfield 55, HAC 53

Tied at 53 with six seconds left, Cameron Smith raced down the length of the court, sinking a layup at the buzzer to give the Bombers the win.

Bloomfield led 24-16 after the first half and led 35-27 with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Wolves went on a 9-1 run to tie the game at 36, but Bloomfield pushed ahead for a 41-36 lead heading to the fourth.

The Bombers led 47-39 with just under five minutes left in the game, but HAC responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 47 with just over two minutes left. The score remained there until inside the final minute.

Bloomfield pushed in front with four free throws and led 51-47 with 30 seconds to play. With 20 seconds left, Salvatore Timpani made a three-pointer to put the Wolves within one.

The Bombers answered with two free throws, leading 53-50. The Wolves raced down the court when Theo Colosimo tied up the game sinking a three-point shot. Colosimo was fouled on the play and was sent to the free-throw line.

His shot rolled out off the rim, but it would not have mattered as Smith’s heroics gave the Bombers a walk-off win at the buzzer.

Colosimo led the Wolves in the losing effort, tallying 18 points with six rebounds and five assists. Salvatore Timpani had eleven points for HAC while Tyler Knapp had ten.

Bloomfield (8-10) will conclude their regular season with two home games, the first on Monday night against Gananda. HAC (10-7) will travel to World of Inquiry on the same evening.

Girls Basketball

Hilton 57, Fairport 53

A put-back from super sophomore Mallory Heise proved to be the game-winner as Hilton collected their first win in the month of February.

At the 4:18 mark in the third quarter, the Red Raiders took a 32-30 lead. However, Hilton answered with a 12-0 run to take a ten-point lead late in the frame. The Red Raiders answered with a 9-0 run of their own in less than a minute to make it a 42-41 game heading into the fourth quarter.

With 56.7 seconds left in regulation and trailing 53-50, Heise had ice in her veins as she knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game up. After a defensive stop, Heise crashed the boards after a Hilton miss for the go-ahead bucket.

Heise led all scorers with 24 points while Leah Thompson joined her in double-digits with 14. Junior guard Ella Clark pitched eight second-half points. For Fairport, Ella Meabon paced the Red Raiders with 21 points. Bella Pucci and Na’veah Buntley had 12 and 11 points respectively.

Next up for Hilton (12-7) is senior night on Monday, February 13th against the top Class AA team in Section V, the Schroeder Warriors. The two teams met in early January with the Cadets suffering a close loss 46-38.

Fairport (13-6) will end their regular season on the road against Penfield the same evening. It will be a rematch from a January 6th game when the Patriots got the upper hand 72-64.

Schroeder 51, Victor 42

Behind a game-high 27 points from Mariah Watkins, the Warriors beat the Blue Devils for the second time this season.

The Warriors jumped out to a 31-16 lead at the break as Mariah Watkins scored 16 of her 27 points in the first half. Her younger sister, Bria, dropped eight points and went 4-for-4 from the line. Devin Livingston led Victor with eleven points while Hope Stone chipped in nine.

Schroeder (18-1) will cap off their regular season with a trip to Hilton on Monday, February 13th. Victor (10-9) had their seven-game winning streak snapped and will look to get back on track the same night against Rush-Henrietta.

School of the Arts 58, Northstar Christian 37

Maya Williams led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Silverhawks grabbed their fourth straight win. The senior also added five blocks to go along with three steals and two assists.

Fellow senior Jazzlyn Logan stuffed the stat sheet as well with 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Breyelle Geiger pitched in 10 points and five boards.

School of the Arts (14-2) will have their regular season finale on the road against East on Wednesday, February 15th. Northstar Christian (12-5) will wrap things up at Wilson on Monday, February 13th.

Brighton 48, Spencerport 41

The Bruins earned their second victory of the season against the Rangers, using an 18-point third quarter to come away with the win.

Katie Hardie led the way for Brighton, scoring 17 points. Sadie Scott added 15 points, as the pair accounted for two-thirds of their team’s points.

Emily Peacock was the top-scorer for Spencerport, netting 14 points. Jorga Gray and Alena Zaher both had eight points.

Brighton (8-10) will play game two of a three-game season-closing homestand on Monday, February 13th as they take on East. Spencerport (3-16) will wrap up their regular season at home against Thomas on the same night.