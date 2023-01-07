Boys Basketball

Athena 53, Irondequoit 52

Zee Johnson’s putback with two seconds left in the game handed Irondequoit their first loss of the season and avenged an earlier defeat for the Trojans. The Eagles previously knocked off Athena 70-54 in the championship game of the Hilton Holiday Tournament.

Irondequoit led 22-20 at halftime and controlled the third, leading 44-33 heading into the final quarter.

Athena chipped away and trailed 48-46 with just over two minutes to play. The Trojans finally took the lead on a three-pointer from Jovon Barfield with just over 20 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Isaiah Ballard was fouled on an offensive rebound, sending him to the free-throw line. He sank both shots to put IQ back in front 52-51 with 12 seconds remaining.

Looking for the game-winner, Barfield missed a three, then Athena hit the boards. After a missed putback attempt, Johnson sunk his putback with two seconds remaining to give his team the win. Irondequoit had one heave from halfcourt which clanked off.

Johnson led the Trojans with 14 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Connor Osier had 13 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Ryan Heath led all scorers, putting up 20 points for Irondequoit. Xavier Gissendanner also had 12 points.

Athena (9-2) will get an extended break as they will be next in action on January 18th when they host Brockport. Irondequoit (9-1) will look to get back in the win column when they host Fairport on Wednesday, January 11th.

Victor 69, Rush-Henrietta 39

Garrett Clar’s five three-pointers helped the Blue Devils take down the Royal Comets and remain undefeated. Clar dominated the first sixteen minutes of action scoring 22 of Victor’s 30 first-half points as the Blue Devils led 30-17 at the break and never looked back.

Victor senior Brennan Hopkins pitched in 11 points while fellow teammate Cam Ryan had 10 points. Myles Collins-Howard led the way for Rush-Henrietta with 12 points.

As a part of a five-game homestand, Victor (7-0) will take on UPrep next Tuesday, January 10th. Rush-Henrietta (2-7) will hit the road to face Mendon on Saturday, January 7th.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 64, Olympia 49

Nolan Smith had a game-high 20 points to power the Cougars to a victory.

Ethan Gorham hit a running three-pointer off of one foot at the buzzer to bring the Spartans within two at the half, 30-28.

But Smith and Drew Angelo came out strong out of the break, giving the Cougars a 50-38 lead heading into the fourth. Angelo finished with 19 points. Carson Joint also tallied a trio of three-pointers for nine points.

Ayden Gorham led the way for Olympia with nine points.

HF-L (3-7) will have a week off before they travel to Odyssey on Friday, February 13th. Olympia (0-7) will look for their first win of the year against Vertus on Monday, January 9th.

East 87, World of Inquiry 39

Kollin McCullough exploded for the Eagles, netting 32 points as East High defended its home court.

After each team traded buckets to start the game, the Eagles blitzed the Griffins with a 17-0 run to put the game in cruise control.

McCullogh finished the game with five three-pointers. Quinton Gordon-Smith had 17 points, while Zion Parsons added eleven.

Yacoub Tarawally led the way for World of Inquiry, with 19 points. Diego Martinez was the only other player in double figures with ten points.

East (7-2) will travel to Franklin on Tuesday, January 10th while WOIS (3-7) will host Olympia on the same evening.

Vertus 100, Early College 37

The Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 100-37 win over the Cobras. After scoring 93 and 94 points in two separate games in December, Vertus gained a new season-high with 100 points against Early College.

Vertus (6-5) will travel to Olympia next Monday, January 9th while Early College (0-8) will play at Monroe on Tuesday, January 10th.

York 70, Livonia 52

The Knights won their seventh straight game, outlasting the Bulldogs for an 18-point win.

York (8-1) will travel to Keshequa on Wednesday, January 11th while Livonia (5-5) will try and get back above .500 when they travel to Hornell on the same night.

Girls Basketball

Penfield 72, Fairport 64

The Patriots notched their sixth win in a row with an impressive road win over Fairport.

Penfield senior guard Grace Alexander led all scorers with a season-high 27 points. Jackie Fun chipped in 17 points while Lena Lipani, Ashley Kalvitis, and Emily Fordham all had eight points. Junior forward Na’veah Buntley paced Fairport with 20 points while Binghamton commit Bella Pucci dropped 18 points.

Penfield (9-1) will head back home to take on East Rochester on Monday, January 9th. Fairport (8-3) will look to get back in the win column when they host Gates-Chili on Wednesday, January 11th.

Canandaigua 56, Brighton 38

The Braves blitzed the Bruins from the start, netting their sixth win of the season.

Canandaigua used their stingy defense to storm out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter. However, the Bruins found their footing in the second as they trailed 20-13 at the half.

Brighton got it to a four-point game midway through the third quarter as they trailed 23-19. But the raves finally found their rhythm as they closed the frame out on a 13-1 run, leading 36-20 heading into the fourth where they cruised from there.

Canandaigua (6-2) will host Churchville-Chili on Wednesday, January 11th while Brighton (3-7) will look to snap a six-game losing streak as they travel to Irondequoit on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sutherland 59, Gates-Chili 50

After dropping two games in mid-December, the Knights rattled off four straight wins. Sutherland got off to a fast start going on a 9-0 run to start the game and kept their foot on the gas pedal from there.

Leora Cook led the way for Sutherland with 13 points while Cecilia Peinado Calvo was right behind her with 12 points. Eden Lewis was just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Sutherland (7-2) will take on Brockport at home on Tuesday, January 10th while Gates-Chili (5-4) hopes to get back on track against Rush-Henrietta on Monday, January 9th.

C.G. Finney 68, Rochester Academy Charter School 27

The Falcons grabbed their first this calendar with a dominant win over the Racers.

C.G. Finney (6-3) will make the trip to Williamson high school to take on Williamson/Marion on Monday, January 9th. Rochester Academy (0-7) will look to secure their first win of the season at Avon on the same evening.