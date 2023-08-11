ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids in Rochester had the chance to soak up the sun for some summer fun Friday.

Friday marked the last day of a youth summer camp, called Roc Royal 585 Dream Camp. Since its start in early July, kids ages four through 13 were able enjoy arts, crafts, some music and much more.

News 8 spoke with the camp director who says above all, they were able to keep kids in Rochester safe for the month.

“For the last six weeks we’ve had over 80 kids at camp, just providing a safe, fun atmosphere for them to come through while they’re out of school, continue learning, engaging with friends, and encourage social and emotional development,” said Khadija Yawn.

585 Dream is hosting a healing through music event Saturday featuring Leandra Johnson. It begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Miracle Valley Deliverance Center in Rochester. Tickets are $40 at the door.