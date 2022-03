ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House hosted a ceremonial wreath hanging on the front steps of Susan B. Anthony`s home and headquarters, on Sunday.

The brief ceremony commemorated the 116th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony`s death. Museum President and CEO, Deborah L. Hughes. spoke at the ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated the life and accomplishments of this remarkable woman who called Rochester her home.