ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The senior class at World of Inquiry School No. 58 held their college march Tuesday.

The students are currently mailing letters, declaring their future college and career intentions.

School leaders say the march reminds students of the opportunities open to them after graduation.

The class began the march at City Hall, where students were joined by school officials and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Students also shared a note of gratitude to thank those who supported them during their educational journey so far.

“Our motto is, we are crew not passengers, and today is another example of how the Rochester community and the Rochester village is being part of a crew, right, and celebrating their accomplishments of these young people to let them know that their journey continues on and we are all there to embrace them and support them,” said Principal Kwame Donko-Hanson.

The World of Inquiry class said since many students applied to college online, the letters mailed will be a more personalized way to identify their college and career goals.